COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Georgia Tech won’t play in ACC tourney
Georgia Tech withdrew its appeal of the NCAA postseason ban against its men’s program on Monday and will not play in this month’s Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.
The school announced Nov. 15 it would appeal a one-year ban on postseason play as well as scholarship reductions and limits on official visits. By accepting the postseason ban this year, Georgia Tech is assured of being eligible to compete in the postseason in the 2020-21 season and beyond.
The school is continuing its appeal of limits on official visits connected with home games for two seasons and the reduction of one scholarship each of the next four years.
Georgia Tech (15-14, 9-9 ) likely would have had to win the March 10-14 ACC tournament in Greensboro, N.C., to earn an NCAA tournament bid. Even so, the school waited as long as possible to accept the ban this year in hopes the NCAA appeal would be successful.
UVA moves back into men’s rankings at No. 22
The University of Virginia returned to The Associated Press men’s rankings at No. 22 after defeating Virginia Tech and Duke last week.
Kansas strengthened its grip on No. 1l, receiving all 64 votes from the media panel. Gonzaga was No. 2, with Dayton, Baylor and San Diego State rounding out the top five.
- South Carolina, Baylor and Oregon remain a step above everyone else in The Associated Press women’s poll. The Gamecocks stayed at No. 1, receiving 27 of 30 first-place votes from the media panel. Baylor was second, getting two first-place votes. Oregon had the final one to stay at No. 3. Louisville moved up one spot to No. 4. UConn rounded out the top five teams.
- Illinois rewarded men’s coach
Brad Underwood
- for a significant jump this season with a three-year contract extension through 2026. The move comes with the Illini challenging for the Big Ten championship in Underwood’s third season. They are ranked No. 23 in the AP Top 25, are 20-9 overall and are tied for second in conference play with Michigan State and Wisconsin at 12-6 — a game behind Maryland.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Wildcats elevate Klanderman to lead defense
Kansas State promoted safeties coach Joe Klanderman to defensive coordinator after Scott Hazelton left to take the same job at Michigan State, and cornerbacks coach Van Malone has been given the titles of assistant head coach and passing game coordinator.
Klanderman has experience as a defensive coordinator from 2007 to 2013 at Minnesota State. Together with Malone, he helped coach a secondary last season that ranked second in the Big 12 against the pass.
Meanwhile, three Kansas State players were arrested over the weekend, including a talented freshman on an outstanding warrant and two others on suspicion of impaired driving. Redshirt freshman running back Jacardia Wright was arrested early Sunday near the university on an outstanding warrant for failing to show proof of insurance. Wright rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown last season in three games. Riley County police spokeswoman Hali Rowland said Wright was freed on bond. Freshman linebacker DeMarrquese Hayes and redshirt sophomore linebacker Nick Allen were arrested in separate incidents Saturday night on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Roland said both had been freed on bond.
BASEBALL
Pirates’ Brault has strained left shoulder
Pittsburgh pitcher Steven Brault has a strained left shoulder and will be evaluated in two weeks, the Pirates said. Brault is trying to earn a spot with the Pirates after splitting last season between the bullpen and starting rotation. The 27-year-old left-hander has struggled in two appearances this spring training, allowing two runs and four hits in 2 1/3 innings.
Hall of Fame third baseman Chipper Jones
- has joined the ESPN lineup. The former Atlanta Braves star will work as a major league analyst, primarily on weeknight and holiday games. He’ll debut on opening day when San Francisco plays at Dodger Stadium on March 26.
ELSEWHERE
On the fence about the Olympics at the start of the year, Dustin Johnson decided he won’t be going. Johnson’s manager said in a text message Monday that the FedEx Cup playoffs hold as much importance to Johnson as chasing a gold medal in Tokyo this summer. Johnson’s name was removed from the Olympic golf ranking Monday afternoon. At No. 5 in the world ranking, he currently would have been No. 3 among Americans behind Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas
- . Countries are allowed a maximum of four players in golf provided they are among the top 15 in the world ranking.
- Standout defensive end
Yannick Ngakoue said Monday he no longer wants to sign a long-term deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, becoming the third Pro Bowler in less than a year to essentially give up on the team. Linebacker Telvin Smith walked away from football in May, leaving about $10 million on the table, and star cornerback Jalen Ramsey
- forced a trade in October. Ngakoue announced his desire to play elsewhere via social media, a move that could force Jacksonville to place the franchise tag on the 24-year-old defender and trade him. The Jaguars have had one winning season in the past 12 years.
Anthony Joshua will defend his three heavyweight belts against Kubrat Pulev on June 20 in the first boxing bouts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Joshua (23-1, 21 KO) recaptured the WBA, IBF and WBO belts from Andy Ruiz
- in December.
- Russia’s track and field federation said it has admitted wrongdoing after being accused of supplying fake documents to give a top athlete an alibi for missing drug testing. Ahead of the Olympics, the admission could help end a standoff between Russian track officials and their counterparts at World Athletics. A scheme allowing top Russians to compete internationally as neutral athletes is currently frozen, leaving them in limbo.
