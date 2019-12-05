NASCAR
Gibbs surprised by NASCAR honor
Joe Gibbs was honored with the Bill France Award of Excellence on Thursday night, capping a year in which he was elected to NASCAR’s Hall of Fame, won his fifth Cup championship as a car owner and thoroughly dominated the competition.
Gibbs was surprised with the honor, given at the start of the season-ending awards ceremony in Nashville, Tenn.
The award named for NASCAR’s late founder is not given every year. Dale Earnhardt Jr. was the last recipient in 2017 and it was not awarded last year. There have been only 26 winners since the award began in 1965.
In other NASCAR honors:
Chase Elliott‘s run as NASCAR’s most popular driver hit two consecutive years when he was voted as the sport’s top star. Elliott won the award last season, the first since Dale Earnhardt Jr.
- retired to end his streak of 15 consecutive years as winner.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Satterfield honored as ACC coach of year
Louisville’s Scott Satterfield is the Atlantic Coast Conference’s coach of the year.
Satterfield received 23 of a possible 60 votes, with 17 votes for Virginia’s Bronco Mendenhall and 15 for Clemson’s Dabo Swinney.
In his first season with the Cardinals, Satterfield led them to a 7-5 finish, a 5-3 record in ACC play and a second-place finish behind No. 3 Clemson in the Atlantic Division.
Louisville was picked to finish last in the division after firing Bobby Petrino while finishing 2-10 and losing all eight league games in 2018
Washington State coach Mike Leach
- agreed to a one-year contract extension that could keep him at the school through the 2024 season. Leach will be paid $4 million for each year of the five-year contract, school officials said. He will also receive a one-time retention bonus of $750,000 following the 2020 season.
BASEBALL
Brewers acquire catcher Narvaez from Mariners
The Milwaukee Brewers acquired catcher Omar Narvaez from the Seattle Mariners for minor league pitcher Adam Hill and a compensation round pick in next June’s amateur draft.
Narvaez is Milwaukee’s replacement for Yasmani Grandal, who signed a $73 million, four-year contract with the Chicago White Sox. Narvaez, 28, was excellent at the plate in his one season with the Mariners, hitting .278 with 22 home runs and 55 RBIs in 132 games. Narvaez led American League catchers in on-base percentage (.373), slugging percentage (.516) and OPS (.889), and was second among catchers in those categories.
The issue for Narvaez has been his defense, although he improved last season with Seattle. He had just three passed balls after being charged with 12 in 2018 with the White Sox.
Outfielder Jake Marisnick was acquired by the New York Mets from the Houston Astros on Thursday for two prospects — left-hander Blake Taylor and outfielder Kenedy Corona. Marisnick, 28, hit .233 with 10 homers, 34 RBIs and 10 steals last season. In advanced metrics, he ranks seventh among outfielders with 64 defensive runs saved since 2004. The Mets also signed outfielder Jarrett Parker
- , a former UVA standout. Parker, 30, has played in parts of four seasons with the Angels and Giants, batting .249 with 51 RBIs in 140 games.
NHL
Carlson, Capitals win fifth straight game
Defenseman John Carlson scored twice as the visiting Washington Capitals beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-1 on Wednesday night.
With 11 goals and 31 assists through 30 games, Carlson finds himself alongside an elite group of defensemen in NHL history with his early output, tying Denis Potvin and Al MacInnis for second-most points to start a season. Only Bobby Orr had more, with a record-56 points in 1974-75 highlighting his five seasons with at least 42 points through 30 games.
Carlson got his 100th career goal by breaking out of his own zone before placing a shot over Jonathan Quick‘s right shoulder from the right point to put Washington up 1-0 at 4:36 of the first. He is the fifth Capitals defenseman and the 13th American-born defenseman to reach the century mark.
Carlson made it 2-0 with 6§ minutes left in the opening period, getting Quick to commit too early and scoring around the prone goalie. Tom Wilson added an empty-netter at 18:41 of the third to give the Capitals a fifth straight win for the second time this season.
GOLF
Reed leads Hero Challenge
A tropical breeze replaced the raging wind and made golf a lot easier for Patrick Reed, Tiger Woods and just about everyone else in the Hero World Challenge in Nassau, Bahamas.
Reed took advantage of the back nine at Albany Golf Club for the second straight day. He was tied for the lead until making six birdies over his last 10 holes for a 6-under 66 that gave him a three-shot lead over U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland.
Woods, playing for the first time since he won in Japan for his record-tying 82nd career victory on the PGA Tour, kept a clean card to match Reed’s 66 and remain six shots behind.
ELSEWHERE
- The Calgary Flames have a deal for a new downtown arena, a 35-year agreement that keeps the NHL club in the city for that time. The 19,000-seat arena is to cost more than $417 million. Construction is expected to begin in 2021, just north of the Saddledome, where the Flames currently play.
- Midfielder
Jeff Larentowicz
- will be returning to Atlanta United for his 16th season in Major League Soccer. Larentowicz has the second-most appearances in MLS history (418) and ranks third in starts (386). He had 40 goals and 23 assists in his career, which began with New England in 2005 and also includes stints with Colorado, Chicago and LA Galaxy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.