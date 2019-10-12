GOLF
Ex-VCU player Griffin leads Houston Open by 1
Lanto Griffin recovered from a rain-delayed double-bogey finish to his second round earlier Saturday to post a 7-under-65 — the day’s best score — and secure a single-stroke lead through 54 holes of the Houston Open in Humble, Texas.
Mark Hubbard is alone in second place at 10-under par after shooting a 69. Griffin, formerly of VCU, said, “My game is the best it’s ever been for sure. I’m playing really smart and my short game has improved a ton. That’s always been my Achilles heel.”
Griffin’s earnings over 32 previous Tour starts — two back in 2011, 26 more in 2018, when he missed 13 cuts, and four this season — total $837,333. He has never led a Tour event through three rounds. However, he has played consistently well this fall and is the only player with four top-20 finishes.
Doug Barron stalled for a second straight day and watched a comfortable lead shrivel to none at all. He doesn’t think he’ll be able to get away with that for a third straight day in the PGA Tour Champions SAS Championship in Cary, N.C. Barron, who bogeyed three of his last four holes in the opening round and had to settle for a one-shot lead, chipped in for eagle on the 571-yard 12th hole at Prestonwood Country Club to stretch his lead to three shots. He played the remaining holes with one bogey and five pars for a 4-under 68. Woody Austin birdied his last two holes for a 67, and they were tied. One shot behind was Jerry Kelly
- , who had a 67.
TRACK AND FIELD
Kipchoge runs sub-2 hour marathon
Like the sub-four minute mile and walking on the moon, running a marathon in less than two hours had seemed impossible — until Saturday. Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge, a 34-year-old Kenyan, completed the 26.2 miles in 1 hour, 59 minutes, 40.2 seconds at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge, an event set up for the attempt.
With all variables tailored to his advantage, it still was the full marathon distance but it was no regular marathon race, which means his jaw-dropping finishing time will not be ratified.
Even though his attempt was never meant to set an official world record, Kipchoge was understandably delighted and twice punched his chest in celebration while smiling when he finished.
He said his mission went beyond athletics.
“We can make this world a beautiful world and a peaceful world,” he said. “The positivity of sport. I want to make it a clean sport and an interesting sport.”
In Kenya’s running mecca of Eldoret, called the home of champions, hundreds of people burst onto the streets in celebration.
TENNIS
Gauff reaches WTA final for 1st time
American teenager Coco Gauff advanced to her first WTA final by beating Andrea Petkovic 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday at the Upper Austria Ladies.
The 15-year-old Gauff saved nine of 10 break points against her German opponent.
Gauff, who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon and third round at the U.S. Open, on Friday became the youngest woman to make the semifinals of a WTA tournament since Nicole Vaidisova won Tashkent in 2004. She did so with a straight-sets victory over the eighth-ranked Kiki Bertens.
GYMNASTICS
Biles wins vault to tie worlds medal record
Simone Biles won the women’s vault competition at the gymnastics world championships on Saturday to tie the record for most world medals by any gymnast, but couldn’t add another in the uneven bars.
Biles successfully defended her vault title on Saturday by sticking the landing on her two vaults, a Cheng and an Amanar, for a score of 15.399. Biles’ U.S. teammate Jade Carey took the silver on 14.883, with Ellie Downie of Britain third on 14.816.
That took Biles to 23 career world championship medals, equaling the mark set by Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo for any gymnast, male or female.
Biles has the chance to take the record outright in Sunday’s balance beam and floor events.
SOCCER
Robinson will miss CONCACAF game
Defender Miles Robinson will miss the United States’ CONCACAF Nations League match against Canada on Tuesday night because of a strained left hamstring.
Robinson did not play in Friday’s 7-0 win over Cuba, then got hurt in a post-match training session.
The U.S. Soccer Federation said the 22-year-old Atlanta United defender returned to his club Saturday to be evaluated.
After winning their opening match, the Americans play at Toronto on Tuesday.
BASKETBALL
China trip ends with injury for Lakers
Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers did not get out of China unscathed. Davis will have tests Sunday to determine the full severity of a right thumb injury, which the Lakers have initially diagnosed as a sprain.
He got hurt in the first quarter of the Lakers’ 91-77 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday at Shenzhen in the finale of the NBA China Games series.
Saturday’s game had a feel very similar to Thursday in Shanghai , when Chinese officials did not permit the teams and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to hold pregame or postgame media sessions inside the arena. This time, it was the call of the NBA and the teams to not hold news conferences — a decision made without consulting the Chinese, and it wasn’t clear if government officials would have slapped the same restrictions on the NBA for the matchup in Shenzhen anyway.
ELSEWHERE
A bronze monument honoring legendary racehorse Secretariat
- was unveiled and dedicated Saturday at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky. The larger-than-life-size work, titled “Racing into History,” was completed at a Norman, Oklahoma, foundry by artist Jocelyn Russell.
- With the Suzuka circuit shuttered on Saturday because of an approaching typhoon, the Japanese Grand Prix was in a holding pattern. Plans are for the Formula One race to be run as scheduled on Sunday, with qualifying earlier in the day.
