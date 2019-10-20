TENNIS
Murray ends long victory drought
Andy Murray claimed his first ATP tour title in more than 2§ years at the European Open in Antwerp, Belgium, on Sunday in only his sixth singles tournament since returning from hip surgery in January.
Murray, 32, rallied to beat fellow three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the final. The last time he lifted silverware in singles came in Dubai in March 2017.
Wawrinka, 34, was looking for his first ATP title since the 2017 Geneva Open.
Bencic, Rublev winners at Kremlin Cup
Belinda Bencic recovered from a set down to beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 in the Kremlin Cup final in Moscow.
The third-seeded Bencic broke Pavlyuchenkova in the Russian’s first service game in the second and third sets.
The win capped a productive week for Bencic after she secured the last spot at the WTA Finals on Saturday. By qualifying for the Moscow final, Bencic overtook Serena Williams in the points ranking for qualification for the finals in Shenzhen, China.
In the men’s final, Andrei Rublev recorded his first ATP title since 2017 as he beat Adrian Mannarino 6-4, 6-0 in just 63 minutes.
Jelena Ostapenko beat former doubles partner Julia Goerges
- 6-4, 6-1 to win the Luxembourg Open final. Ostapenko, a former French Open champion, won her third WTA singles title and first since Seoul in 2017.
NHL
Wilson, Capitals top Blackhawks
Tom Wilson broke a tie with 8:13 left as Washington rebounded after blowing a two-goal lead to beat host Chicago 5-3 for its third straight win.
Wilson beat Corey Crawford from the right edge of the crease with his third goal after he was left open and took a cross-ice pass from Carl Hagelin to put Washington ahead 4-3. Lars Eller added an empty-netter from his own zone with 49.3 seconds remaining.
T.J. Oshie, Nic Dowd and Alex Ovechkin also scored for the Capitals, who got 41 saves from Braden Holtby.
BASEBALL
Umpire Cooper dead at 52
Eric Cooper, a baseball umpire who worked the AL Division Series two weeks ago, is dead at 52.
Cooper died after having a blood clot. He had knee surgery earlier in the week and was recuperating at his father’s home in Iowa.
Cooper made his debut in the majors in 1996 as a minor league fill-in and joined the big league staff in 1999. His most recent assignment came in the playoffs this month when he worked the New York Yankees’ sweep of Minnesota in the ALDS.
Cooper worked the 2014 World Series between Kansas City and San Francisco. He drew that post helped by his success rate on replay challenges — MLB took those numbers into account in picking the crew, and Cooper had only three calls reversed all season.
Cooper umpired in 10 division series, four League Championship Series and the 2005 All-Star Game, along with two World Baseball Classics.
He also was behind the plate for three no-hitters — two by Mark Buehrle, including a perfect game, and another by Hideo Nomo. Cooper worked the plate in the final game in the career of Cal Ripken Jr.
NHRA
Torrence tops in Top Fuel in Texas
Billy Torrence won the AAA Texas NHRA FallNationals in Ennis Texas, at his home track for his second Top Fuel victory of the playoffs.
Torrence had a 3.775-second run at 319.67 mph to beat first-time finalist Jordan Vandergriff. Torrence has four victories this year and five overall.
Matt Hagan won in Funny Car, Greg Anderson in Pro Stock and Jerry Savoie in Pro Stock Motorcycle in the fourth of six races in the NHRA Mello Yello Countdown to the Championship playoffs.
Hagan raced to his third victory of the year and 32nd overall, 3.909 at 327.59 in a Dodge SRT Hellcat to beat Bob Tasca III. Anderson beat Jeg Coughlin Jr. with a 6.609 at 209.75 in a Chevrolet Camaro for his third victory of the year and 94th overall. Savoie had a 6.881 at 195.90 on a Suzuki to edge Eddie Krawiec.
HORSE RACING
Another horse death at Santa Anita
A 3-year-old gelding was fatally injured in the fifth race at Santa Anita on Saturday, becoming the 34th horse to die at the track since December.
According to a statement from track owner The Stronach Group, jockey Ruben Fuentes pulled up Satchel Paige at the three-eighths pole of the 6§-furlong sprint. The track veterinarian saw that the gelding had sustained an open fracture of his left front ankle and decided to euthanize him.
Santa Anita is set to host the Breeders’ Cup world championships for a record 10th time on Nov. 1-2.
ELSEWHERE
Shooting guard Dion Waiters
- was suspended by the Miami Heat for their season opener against Memphis on Wednesday night for what was described as “conduct detrimental to the team.” Waiters averaged 12.0 points last season in 44 games. He averaged 14.3 minutes per game in four preseason appearances.
- Los Angeles Lakers forward
Kyle Kuzma
- won’t play in Tuesday’s season-opening game against the Clippers as he recovers from a stress reaction in his left foot. Kuzma sustained the injury during the summer while he was with Team USA in Australia.
