COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Oklahoma State slapped with postseason ban
Oklahoma State was fined $10,000 and its men’s basketball team was banned from the upcoming postseason Friday after the NCAA found that former assistant coach Lamont Evans accepted up to $22,000 in bribes intended to help steer athletes to choose certain financial advisers.
The NCAA ruling included three years of probation, the fine self-imposed by the school along with an additional 1% from the program budget, recruiting restrictions and a reduction in basketball scholarships.
Evans also received a 10-year show-cause order in the case tied to the federal corruption investigation into college basketball, which became public in fall 2017. The school received a notice of allegations last year.
Evans was among 10 people originally indicted by federal prosecutors, including four assistant coaches. Evans was later sentenced to three months in prison for accepting bribes in the criminal case.
The NCAA has issued charges against multiple schools tied to the federal probe, including Kansas, N.C. State and Louisville. The case involving N.C. State has been accepted into the NCAA’s new independent resolution process designed for complex cases.
BASEBALL
Braves’ Osuna injured by wife
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna suffered a facial injury after his wife, Genesis, hit him with a soap dish, according to multiple reports. Genesis Ozuna was arrested after a two-week investigation and charged with domestic battery. Ozuna’s injury was described as a “small laceration.”
Ozuna signed a one-year, $18 million deal with the Braves this offseason. The team hoped he could replace some of the middle-of-the-order power lost when Josh Donaldson signed with Minnesota. If there isn’t an MLB season, Ozuna would become a free agent without playing a regular-season game for the Braves.
- Former player
Carl Crawford
- was arrested after his former girlfriend accused him of assaulting her during an argument over a man she had begun dating. An arrest affidavit filed by Houston police states that the ballplayer-turned-record producer went to the home of
Gabriele Washington
- on May 8, produced a handgun from which he unloaded the ammunition in her presence, then demanded information on her latest dating relationship. Washington told investigators Crawford, a four-time All-Star outfielder, pushed her to the floor, slammed her head against a wall and choked her. Crawford is free on $50,000 bond.
NBA
Jordan donating $100 million for social justice causes
Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand are giving $100 million to organizations dedicated to promoting racial equality and social justice.
In a joint statement Friday on social media, Jordan and the Jordan Brand said money will be paid over 10 years with the goal of “ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education.”
Jordan, the 57-year-old former Chicago Bulls great, is the owner of the Charlotte Hornets. The Jordan Brand is a subsidiary of Nike, the shoe giant that earlier Friday committed $40 million over the next four years to support the black community.
TRACK AND FIELD
Bahrain runner Naser suspended
The winner of one of the most shocking races in memory has been provisionally suspended for failing to make herself available for doping tests.
Salwa Eid Naser, who routed the defending Olympic gold medalist while running the best time in the women’s 400 since 1985 at last year’s world championships, was charged with whereabouts violations by the Athletics Integrity Unit.
Last October at worlds in Qatar, Naser won in 48.14 seconds, snapping Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo‘s 25-month winning streak. Naser beat Miller-Uibo by .23 seconds on an evening in which Miller-Uibo shattered her own personal best by more than a half-second.
Athletes are required to provide regular updates on their whereabouts to make it possible for anti-doping authorities to carry out surprise testing outside of competition. A violation means an athlete either did not fill out forms telling authorities where he or she could be found, or that athletes weren’t where they said they would be when testers arrived.
ELSEWHERE
Pete Rademacher
- , who won a boxing gold medal at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics and fought
Floyd Patterson
- for the heavyweight title in his first professional bout, is dead at 91. In the fight against Patterson, Rademacher knocked down the champion in the second round but then took a pummeling and was eventually counted out in the sixth round after being dropped seven times. Rademacher is the only boxer to fight for the heavyweight title in his pro debut.
- Houston Texans special teams coordinator
Brad Seely
- is retiring after 31 seasons coaching in the NFL. Seely served as a team’s special teams coordinator from 1989 to 2019. Seely spent 10 seasons as New England’s special teams coach (1999-2008), where he was a part of three NFL championships.
- Buffalo Sabres forward
Kyle Okposo
- had surgery to repair a right knee injury, leaving him plenty of time to recover during the team’s extended break. The Sabres are off indefinitely after being one of seven teams to not qualify for the NHL’s proposed 24-team return-to-play format. The start of next season is expected to be pushed back, and may not open until January because of the coronavirus pandemic.
- Texas State ordered an investigation into a former basketball player’s allegations of racist remarks by coach
Danny Kaspar
- . Former Bobcats point guard
Jaylen Shead
- made the allegations late Thursday, accusing Kaspar of singling out black players with racist taunts and threatening to have a foreign player deported.
- Utah suspended defensive coordinator
Morgan Scalley
- for using a racial slur in a 2013 text message. Morgan acknowledged use of the slur and apologized in a statement released by the school. Scalley has been an assistant at Utah for 13 years, the past five as defensive coordinator.
- MLS suspended FC Dallas goalkeeper
Jesse Gonzalez
- amid allegations of domestic abuse. The 25-year-old Gonzalez has been the primary starter for FC Dallas since 2017 and had a career-high 84 saves in the regular season last year.
