NFL
Ravens guard Yanda retires
Eight-time Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday after a 13-year career played entirely with the Baltimore Ravens.
Yanda played in 177 games with the Ravens, tied with Hall of Famer Jonathan Ogden for most in franchise history among offensive linemen.
After growing up on a farm in Iowa, Yanda played two seasons of junior college football and two seasons at the University of Iowa before coming to Baltimore as a third-round draft pick in 2007. He helped the Ravens win a Super Bowl in 2012, has been assured a place in the team’s Ring of Honor and probably will end up joining Ogden in the Hall of Fame.
Two-time Pro Bowl safety Reshad Jones
- is joining the free agent market after 10 seasons with Miami. The Dolphins said they will release Jones next Wednesday, the first day of NFL free agency. The move had been expected because Jones battled injuries in recent seasons and he played in just four games in 2019. Jones was Miami’s highest-paid player last year at $15 million.
NBA
76ers’ Simmons out at least three more weeks
Philadelphia guard Ben Simmons will miss at least three more weeks with nerve issues in his lower back.
The 76ers’ All-Star missed his eighth straight game Wednesday night vs. Detroit. Simmons, 23, has averaged 16.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists in 54 games.
Chicago forward Chandler Hutchison
- will have surgery on his right shoulder that will likely end his season. Hutchison has played in just 72 games, averaging 6.2 points, since the Bulls drafted him with the No. 22 overall pick in 2018.
NHL
Avalanche’s MacKinnon to miss at least a week
Colorado will be without top scorer Nathan MacKinnon for at least a week after he suffered a lower body injury in the second period in Los Angeles against the Kings on Monday. It’s the latest blow to an injury-plagued Avalanche team that’s trying to catch St. Louis for the top seed in the Western Conference.
The speedy MacKinnon ranks among the league’s top 10 in points (93), goals (35) and assists (58) this season. He has a career-high 29 multi-point contests this season, the most by an Avalanche player since Peter Forsberg had the same number in 2002-03.
The Avalanche already is without forwards Matt Calvert, Nazem Kadri, Andre Burakovsky, Colin Wilson and Mikko Rantanen. Also sidelined is goaltender Philipp Grubauer.
They got defenseman Cale Makar, who missed five games with an upper body injury, back in the lineup Wednesday night. He’s second among rookies with 47 points.
BASEBALL
Sore elbow sidelines Cardinals’ Goldschmidt
St. Louis first baseman Paul Goldschmidt will be out for several more games because of a sore right elbow.
Goldschmidt’s throwing was limited by the Cardinals during the start of spring training, and he made his first two exhibition starts as a designated hitter. He has not played since Sunday.
The six-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner is hitting .300 with two homers in 20 spring training at-bats. He hit .260 with 34 homers and 97 RBIs last year for the NL Central champions after the Cardinals acquired him in an offseason trade with Arizona. His batting average was more than 30 points below his career average.
Cleveland right-hander Carlos Carrasco
- will be shut down for a few days with elbow inflammation. He also dealt with a right hip flexor strain earlier this spring.
- Right-hander
Johnny Cueto
- will start opening day for San Francisco against the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 26. Cueto, 34, returned last September to make four starts after missing more than 13 months following Tommy John surgery. He went 1-2 with a 5.06 ERA over 16 innings.
- Texas placed left-hander
Yohander Mendez
- on the suspended list for violating his contract by seeking unauthorized outside medical care. Mendez has been held out of spring training game action with left shoulder inflammation.
GOLF
Surprise! Woods elected to World Golf Hall
Already among the greatest on the golf course, Tiger Woods will join them in the World Golf Hall of Fame.
Woods was elected to be part of the 2021 induction class, a decision with as much suspense as a tap-in. Woods shares the PGA Tour record with 82 career victories, and his 15 majors are second only to Jack Nicklaus. He has 11 other victories in tours around the world, including Europe, Japan, Asia and Australia. Woods remains the only player to hold all four professional majors at the same time.
ELSEWHERE
- War Emblem, the 2002 Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner, died Wednesday in Georgetown, Ky., at age 21. Officials said the cause of death was believed to be a paddock accident, but exact details weren’t known. War Emblem won seven times in 13 career starts and earned $3,491,000.
Steve Hawkins
- was fired as Western Michigan’s basketball coach after 17 seasons. WMU went 13-19 this season and was eliminated by Toledo 76-73 in the Mid-American tournament on Monday. He was 291-262 overall and led the Broncos to two NCAA tournament appearances, with the last coming in 2014.
