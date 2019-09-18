NBA
Wizards’ Thomas has surgery on thumb
Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas underwent thumb surgery and is expected to miss six to eight weeks.
The team says Thomas ruptured the radial collateral ligament in his left thumb during routine workouts Monday and had surgery Wednesday. General manager Tommy Sheppard says it is “an unfortunate setback” for Thomas but expects the 30-year-old to make a full recovery.
Thomas signed with Washington as a free agent July 6 after spending last season with the Denver Nuggets.
He has averaged 18.6 points and 5.1 assists a game during his eight-year NBA career.
This injury is another blow to the Wizards, who are expected to be without guard John Wall for at least the first half of the season and perhaps all of it because of a ruptured Achilles tendon.
Tsai completes purchase of the Nets
The Brooklyn Nets have a new owner and a new CEO.
Alibaba co-founder Joe Tsai completed his purchase of the team and Barclays Center on Wednesday, then announced that he had hired former Turner Broadcasting President David Levy to oversee both.
Tsai’s purchase of the Nets was unanimously approved Wednesday by the NBA’s board of governors. He spent nearly $3.5 billion for the team and the arena, a record sale for a U.S. sports franchise.
The native of Taiwan already had purchased 49% of the team from Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov in 2018, with the option to become controlling owner in 2021, but pushed up that timeline for full ownership of the team.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Pitino, Louisville agree to settlement
Rick Pitino and the University of Louisville Athletic Association’s executive committee agreed to a settlement Wednesday following a two-year saga.
According to WDRB’s Eric Crawford, Pitino will not receive any money in the settlement. Pitino was fired in October 2017 in the wake of a federal investigation into alleged corruption in college basketball, but as part of the settlement, his personnel file will now say he resigned, The Athletic’s Jeff Greer reported.
“Coach Pitino and the University of Louisville have mutually agreed to dismiss their legal claims against each other, designate his departure as a resignation, and move forward,” the committee said in a release.
TENNIS
Kukushkin defeats Dzumhur at St. Petersburg
Mikhail Kukushkin reached the quarterfinals of the St. Petersburg Open on Tuesday, while Adrian Mannarino was eliminated in the second round.
Kukushkin, the St. Petersburg champion in 2010, recovered from 4-2 down in the first set to win 7-6 (2), 6-2 against 2017 champion Damir Dzumhur, who saved four match points before he was finally beaten.
The sixth-seeded Kukushkin will play either Karen Khachanov or Joao Sousa in the quarterfinals.
The seventh-seeded Mannarino was beaten 6-3, 6-1 in just over an hour by qualifier Egor Gerasimov, who last reached a tour-level quarterfinal in October 2018.
ELSEWHERE
European captain Padraig Harrington has selected Robert Karlsson as his first vice captain for the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits. Karlsson performed the same role under Thomas Bjorn
- when the European team regained the trophy at Le Golf National in Paris last year. The 50-year-old Karlsson made two appearances in the Ryder Cup as a player, helping Europe to a record-tying win at The K Club in 2006 and playing in the defeat at Valhalla two years later.
- Minnesota Lynx general manager and coach
Cheryl Reeve has been chosen WNBA basketball executive of the year after steering the team to a ninth straight appearance in the playoffs despite losing several longtime stars. Reeve, who finished her second year as general manager, won coach of the year in 2011 and 2016. Boosted by rookie of the year award winner Napheesa Collier
- , the sixth pick in the draft, the Lynx finished third in the Western Conference at 18-16.
- Tennessee cornerback
Bryce Thompson will travel to the Volunteers’ game at No. 9 Florida after getting arrested last month on a misdemeanor domestic assault charge. Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt
- said Wednesday that Thompson will make the trip but noted that doesn’t necessarily mean the sophomore will play Saturday. Thompson was suspended after his Aug. 24 arrest and returned to practice last week.
