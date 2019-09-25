NFL
Chargers’ Gordon to end holdout
Running back Melvin Gordon will end his holdout and report to the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The running back has been absent since the start of training camp due to a contract dispute.
Gordon is not expected to play Sunday when the Chargers (1-2) travel to Miami (0-3). Los Angeles’ next two games after the Dolphins are at home against Denver and Pittsburgh.
Gordon was slated to make $5.6 million on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. That amount decreased by approximately $329,412 for each game he misses. Gordon also is subject to fines of up to $40,000 under the collective-bargaining agreement for each day he missed training camp.
Jaguars’ Ramsey leaves team for birth of child
Disgruntled cornerback Jalen Ramsey has left the Jacksonville Jaguars to be with his family for the birth of his second child.
Ramsey’s paternal leave — it’s unclear how long he could be gone — is the latest twist in a weird week for Jacksonville’s star cornerback.
Ramsey missed practice Wednesday because of an apparent back injury that coach Doug Marrone said he knew nothing about until earlier in the day.
Ramsey also missed practice Monday because of an apparent illness, fueling speculation that he was making up reasons to skip practice. That came a little more than a week after the disgruntled defender called his agent and said “my time is up here in Jacksonville.”
Steelers get Vannett with McDonald on mend
The Pittsburgh Steelers have acquired tight end Nick Vannett from the Seattle Seahawks for a fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft.
Pittsburgh is in need of help at tight end. The team placed Xavier Grimble on injured reserve Wednesday with a calf injury sustained against San Francisco on Sunday. Veteran Vance McDonald is dealing with a shoulder issue that makes his status for Monday night’s game against Cincinnati uncertain.
Vannett, a third-round pick in 2016, had 48 receptions for 463 yards and four touchdowns in three-plus seasons with the Seahawks, including four catches for 38 yards so far in 2019.
Denver cornerback Bryce Callahan
- underwent a medical procedure Wednesday “to promote the healing” of his surgically repaired left foot, which will sideline him another four to six weeks. Callahan has yet to make his Denver debut after signing a three-year, $21 million deal in free agency.
The Patriots have signed Cody Kessler
- to their 53-man roster. Kessler spent last season with the Philadelphia Eagles, appearing in five games with four starts.
The New Orleans Saints have brought back 2015 first-round draft pick Stephone Anthony after placing rookie linebacker Kaden Elliss
- on injured reserve.
WNBA
Mystics defeat Aces to return to WNBA Finals
Elena Delle Donne scored 25 points, and the Washington Mystics earned a return trip to the championship round, outlasting the Las Vegas Aces 94-90 to close out their semifinal series on Tuesday night.
The Mystics, who eliminated the Aces in four games, will host the Connecticut Sun in Game 1 of the Finals on Sunday. Last season, Washington was swept in three games by the Seattle Storm.
Emma Meesseman bounced back from her 6-point performance in Game 3 by scoring 22 for Washington. Kristi Toliver added 20 and Natasha Cloud chipped in 11.
NBA
Nets’ Irving diagnosed with facial fracture
Kyrie Irving sustained a left side facial fracture after being elbowed during a pickup game, and the Nets said Wednesday the All-Star point guard is listed as day to day.
Irving was hurt Tuesday in one of the final workouts before the team opens training camp. The injury came less than an hour before general manager Sean Marks and coach Kenny Atkinson were scheduled to address the media, and Atkinson instead skipped the press conference to accompany Irving for evaluation.
The Minnesota Timberwolves have hired former RocNation Sports agent Joe Branch as an assistant general manager, completing their front office makeover under new president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas. Rosas also hired Sachin Gupta
- as executive vice president of basketball operations.
NHL
Expansion Seattle hires Granato as scout
Cammi Granato, the former U.S. Olympic team captain, gold medalist and Hockey Hall of Famer, was hired Wednesday as one of five pro scouts for Seattle’s as-yet unnamed franchise, which begins play with the 2021-22 season.
Granato, who is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, joins a handful of women working on the hockey operations side of an NHL franchise and she is the only female pro scout currently in the league. Last year, Toronto hired Hayley Wickenheiser as assistant director of player development and Noelle Needham as an amateur scout.
Flames sign Tkachuk to 3-year deal
The Calgary Flames have signed forward Matthew Tkachuk to a three-year, $21 million deal.
The deal makes him the highest-paid Flames player on the roster this season.
Tkachuk has 71 goals and 174 points in 224 regular-season NHL games since he was drafted sixth overall by the Flames in 2016. He’s added two goals and an assist in nine playoff games.
AROUND THE STATE
JMU brings on ex-Hampden-Sydney coach Vick
James Madison’s men’s basketball program has hired former Hampden-Sydney coach Dee Vick as quality control coordinator for the upcoming season.
Vick, a graduate of Hampden-Sydney, led the Tigers to a 156-139 record over 11 seasons. He left the program in February as the winningest coach in school history.
Vick will join the staff of James Madison coach Louis Rowe. The Dukes finished last season with a 14-19 record, going 6-12 in Colonial Athletic Association play.
