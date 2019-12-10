Sixth death confirmed among those in New Zealand eruption
A sixth person was confirmed dead as rescue efforts gave way Tuesday to a grim recovery operation after a volcano erupted at a popular tourism site in New Zealand. Monday’s blast left 30 injured and eight missing and presumed dead.
Burn units at local hospitals were pushed to capacity and calls were emerging to investigate the safety of tourism at New Zealand’s most active volcano on White Island.
Lauren and Matthew Urey, a Richmond couple who were injured in the eruption, remained hospitalized with severe burns, according to The Washington Post.
Mark Law, a commercial helicopter pilot who has led tours to the island for a decade, told the Guardian that he and other pilots rescued 12 victims immediately after the eruption, concerned that no one else would come for them.
Law described seeing people “dead, dying and alive, but in various states of consciousness.”
Cosby loses another round in effort to overturn conviction
Bill Cosby lost another bid to overturn his sexual assault conviction Tuesday as an appeals court upheld the verdict in the first celebrity trial of the #MeToo era.
In its ruling, the Pennsylvania Superior Court affirmed the right of prosecutors to call other accusers to support their case — the same issue fought over in movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault trial, now set for Jan. 6.
The Superior Court said the testimony was evidence of Cosby’s “unique sexual assault playbook” and undermined any claim that he “was unaware of or mistaken about victim’s failure to consent.”
Trump to sign order aimed at curbing college anti-Semitism
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order Wednesday targeting what he sees as anti-Semitism on college campuses by threatening to withhold federal money from educational institutions that fail to combat discrimination, three administration officials said Tuesday.
The New York Times reported that the order will effectively interpret Judaism as a nationality, not just a religion, to invoke a federal law penalizing colleges and universities deemed to be shirking their responsibility to foster an open climate for minority students, according to the officials.
Judge may push back date for start of Cruz’s trial in Florida
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The judge overseeing the case of Florida school shooting defendant Nikolas Cruz said Tuesday she will consider a defense request to delay the start of trial beyond late January.
Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer set a Dec. 19 date for arguments on the motion by defense lawyers, who claim the case is moving much too swiftly and runs the risk of legal errors.
That could mean a conviction of Cruz might be reversed on appeal, sending it back for another high-profile trial.
U.S. accuses ex-Mexican official of taking bribes from ‘El Chapo’
NEW YORK — Mexico’s former top security chief has been indicted in New York on charges that he accepted a fortune in drug money bribes from kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s notorious Sinaloa cartel to let it operate with impunity in Mexico.
Genaro Garcia Luna, a resident of Florida, was arrested Monday by federal agents in Dallas, where he made an initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon. He waived his right to a hearing to establish his identity and will remain in custody while awaiting a bail hearing Dec. 17.
Chilean military plane missing, presumed lost; 38 were aboard
SANTIAGO, Chile — Searchers using planes, ships and satellites were combing Antarctic seas on Tuesday, hunting for a Chilean air force transport plane carrying 38 people that vanished en route to a base on the frozen continent.
Seven hours after contact was cut off, the air force declared the plane a loss, though there was no sign of what happened to it. The air force said two ships, more than a dozen planes and three satellites were being used in the search.
Officials said the plane had taken off in favorable conditions on Monday, though it was flying in an area notorious for rapidly changing conditions, with freezing temperatures and strong winds.
