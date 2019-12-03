Senate panel advances FDA nomination
WASHINGTON — Senate lawmakers on Tuesday moved one step closer to confirming President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Food and Drug Administration, the agency responsible for combating a recent wave of underage vaping.
The Senate’s health committee voted 18-5 to advance the nomination of Dr. Stephen Hahn, a cancer specialist and medical executive at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.
Several Democrats opposed Hahn for the role, worrying he would not be tough enough tackling the vaping problem among teenagers.
Man who hugged defendant gets award
PLANO, Texas — The brother of a man killed by a Dallas police officer has accepted an award from a law enforcement organization for hugging the officer after she was convicted of murder.
The Institute for Law Enforcement Administration gave 18-year-old Brandt Jean the award Tuesday for his “display of empathy and forgiveness” toward Amber Guyger.
In October, Brandt embraced Guyger in court after she was sentenced to a decade in prison for shooting Botham Jean in his apartment last year. Guyger, 31, said she mistook Jean’s home for her own and thought he was an intruder.
Gregory Smith, director of the Dallas-area institute, said Brandt’s actions helped the community heal.
U.N. report: Hunger a crisis in Zimbabwe
HARARE, Zimbabwe — About half of Zimbab-weans face severe hunger amid a devastating drought and economic collapse, the United Nations said Tuesday, noting a “vicious cycle of skyrocketing malnutrition that’s hitting women and children hardest.”
The World Food Program said it plans to more than double the number of people it helps to more than 4 million. More than 7 million people overall are in need.
A U.N. expert on the right to food said last week that Zimbabwe was on the brink of man-made starvation and the number of people needing help is shocking for a country not in conflict.
Finnish PM resigns in strike controversy
HELSINKI — Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne resigned Tuesday after a key coalition partner withdrew its support from his five-party government following a strike at the country’s postal service that spread to the national flag carrier, Finnair.
Rinne, who only took office in June, has faced heavy criticism in recent days over how he and a fellow Social Democrat minister dealt with a two-week strike of the country’s state-owned postal service Posti in November.
Sirpa Paatero, a minister who was in charge of state-owned companies, resigned on Friday.
Nations seek new pressure on Maduro
BOGOTA, Colombia — Representatives from over a dozen nations that are signatories to a Cold War-era defense treaty for the Americas are meeting to discuss ways to put additional pressure on the government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.
Colombian President Iván Duque kicked off the meeting with members of the 1947 Rio Treaty in Bogota on Tuesday by urging nations to consider economic sanctions against close allies of the Maduro government. He added that there is “no invitation for the use of force.”
The treaty instructs the 19 signatory nations to consider a threat against any of them to be a danger to all. The accord permits a joint military response, though Rio Treaty members have widely disregarded that option.
