Pilot is killed as small plane crashes into Maryland carport
LANHAM, Md. — A small plane crashed in the Maryland suburbs of the nation’s capital Sunday, hitting a home’s carport and killing the person aboard the aircraft, authorities said.
The plane came down in the neighborhood of Lanham shortly before 3 p.m., striking the carport before it broke into many pieces on the ground, said Mark Brady, a spokesman for Prince George’s County fire and emergency services.
The plane and the carport caught fire, but the flames have been extinguished, he said.
Brady said there were no reports of injuries on the ground. It wasn’t immediately clear if someone was in the house at the time. The carport was attached to the house, Brady said. The identity of the person killed wasn’t immediately known.
Samoans standing down after measles emergency is lifted
SYDNEY — Samoa announced over the weekend that it would reopen schools and end restrictions on public gatherings as it lifted a six-week state of emergency in the aftermath of a measles epidemic that left scores of children and babies dead.
Since September, more than 5,600 measles cases were recorded in the Pacific island nation of about 200,000, the Health Ministry said in a statement on Sunday. At least 81 people have died, many of them younger than 5.
Measles is one of the most contagious diseases known to humans, and no one in the close-knit country was left untouched. The government said it had been complacent in routine immunizations.
Major snowstorm expected in northeastern U.S. by Tuesday
A storm system that brought heavy snow and strong winds to the Great Plains and the Midwest was moving toward the Northeast on Sunday, forecasters said, threatening to complicate holiday travel plans.
As of Sunday morning, the storm had brought 14 inches of snow in Fargo, N.D., and about a foot in western Nebraska and northern South Dakota.
The system is expected to move across the Great Lakes and arrive in New England by Tuesday morning, bringing the possibility of severe ice storms, said Patrick Burke, a meteorologist with the Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Md.
11 migrants trying to reach UK are rescued from small craft
LONDON — Eleven migrants were rescued after trying to cross the English Channel in a small boat Sunday morning.
The group included 10 men and one woman who said they were from Iran. The boat was intercepted by lifeguards off Kent in southeastern England.
Her Majesty’s Coastguard said the migrants were being medically assessed and would be transferred to immigration officials for questioning.
Uruguayans seize nearly 6 tons of cocaine in record drug bust
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay — Four people were arrested for possible connections to the more than $1 billion worth of cocaine seized in recent days in Uruguay, the largest drug bust in the history of the South American country.
The arrests took place on Saturday, news outlets reported. Authorities found 5.9 tons of cocaine, 4.4 tons of which was packed into cargo containers in the South Atlantic port of Montevideo, said Attorney General Enrique Rodríguez.
He did not say where the drug was headed. Multiple news outlets, without citing sources, reported it was destined for Africa.
National security adviser defends move on Gallagher
National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien on Sunday defended President Donald Trump’s decision to roll back disciplinary action against Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher, the disgraced Navy SEAL who was accused of war crimes for allegedly killing an Iraqi teenager and later posing with the corpse for a photograph.
In an interview on ABC News’ “This Week,” O’Brien contended that there were “very serious legal issues” with the pretrial portion of Gallagher’s proceedings, echoing the arguments made by Trump and others in defense of Gallagher.
Trump’s embrace of Gallagher got messier Friday after the New York Times published video testimony showing men who had worked under him describing their former chief as “evil,” “toxic” and an unrepentant killer.
