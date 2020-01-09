At last, Commons approves legislation to allow Brexit
LONDON — Britain passed a long-elusive milestone on the road to Brexit on Thursday when the House of Commons approved a bill authorizing the country’s departure from the European Union at the end of the month.
Lawmakers voted 330-231 to pass the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, which sets the terms of Britain’s departure from the 28-nation bloc. The comfortable majority won by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives in an election last month secured the bill’s passage despite the opposition of smaller parties.
After passing through Parliament’s unelected House of Lords — which can delay but not overturn the result in the Commons — the bill should become law in time for Britain to leave the EU on the scheduled date of Jan. 31 and become the first nation ever to quit the organization.
Judge clears plan to build private border wall in Texas
WASHINGTON — Crews could start building a private border wall in South Texas within the coming days following a federal judge’s ruling Thursday that lifted a restraining order against the project.
U.S. District Judge Randy Crane’s order was the second federal ruling in two days in favor of border barriers. On Wednesday, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals lifted a lower court’s stay that had prevented President Donald Trump’s administration from diverting $3.6 billion from military construction projects to fund 175 miles of border wall.
Fisher Industries, a North Dakota-based construction firm, wants to construct 3 miles of steel posts about 35 feet from the U.S. bank of the Rio Grande, the river that forms the border with Mexico in Texas. The company’s president, Tommy Fisher, wants to spend $40 million on the private border wall — originally promoted by a pro-Trump online fundraising group — to prove that his company can build barriers more effectively.
The U.S. government sued to stop Fisher on the grounds that building so close to the Rio Grande risked changing the flow of the river, in violation of treaty obligations.
25 Nigerien troops slain in another attack by jihadis
NIAMEY, Niger — Islamic militants carried out another large assault on the Nigerien army Thursday, leaving at least 25 soldiers dead along with dozens of jihadis only a month after the worst attack of its kind in years, the military said.
The latest violence blamed on extremists struck the town of Chinagodrar right on Niger’s troubled border with Mali. There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the attack bore the hallmarks of an Islamic State-linked group that said it was behind the December ambush near the town of Inates.
Thursday’s assault came just days before French President Emmanuel Macron is due to meet in France with the president of Niger and other leaders from the Sahel region — a meeting that was pushed back a month ago after the unprecedented attack on Nigerien armed forces.
U.S. : Video is gone of first suicide attempt by Epstein
NEW YORK — Video footage of the area around Jeffrey Epstein’s jail cell on a day he survived an apparent suicide attempt “no longer exists,” federal prosecutors told a judge Thursday.
Officials at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York believed they had preserved footage of guards finding Jeffrey Epstein after he appeared to have attempted suicide, but actually saved a video from a different part of the jail, prosecutors said.
The FBI also has determined that the footage does not exist on the jail’s backup video system “as a result of technical errors,” Assistant U.S. Attorneys Maurene Comey and Jason Swergold wrote in a court filing.
Epstein later hanged himself in jail Aug. 10 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges, officials said.
