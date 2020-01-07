Guaidó, supporters force way into assembly to assume seats
CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó pushed through rows of national guardsmen blocking congress to retake his seat on Tuesday, and in a darkened building with no power he pledged to press forward in his bid to topple the country’s socialist president, Nicolás Maduro.
The man recognized by the U.S. and over 50 other nations as Venezuela’s rightful president burst through the National Assembly’s wooden doors along with several dozen opposition lawmakers after navigating their way past state security officers wearing helmets and carrying shields.
The dramatic meeting followed several days of upheaval in which government-backed lawmakers announced they were taking control of the assembly. The legislature is the opposition’s lone national platform and remains an obstacle in Maduro’s campaign to consolidate power.
Spanish leader squeaks by in vote, forms new government
MADRID — Spain’s Socialist leader, Pedro Sánchez, scraped through a confidence vote Tuesday with hard-fought support from smaller parties, allowing him to form a new leftist coalition government and end almost a year of political limbo in the eurozone’s fourth-largest economy.
Sánchez’s cliffhanger victory by just two votes in parliament — the final tally was 167-165, with 18 abstentions — was the slimmest for a prime minister candidate in decades. The left-wing United We Can party will be a junior partner in the coalition.
Sánchez needed the votes or abstention promise of an array of smaller parties to get past the test. His supporters in parliament erupted into a standing ovation when the result of the vote was announced in the Chamber of Deputies.
Rep. Hunter quits House seat after conviction for corruption
SAN DIEGO — Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., submitted his resignation Tuesday, effective Monday, after pleading guilty to a corruption charge, leaving one of the GOP’s few remaining House seats in heavily Democratic California.
Hunter’s departure ends his family’s political dynasty in which he and his father, also named Duncan, represented the San Diego County district for nearly 30 years. Hunter — a firm supporter of President Donald Trump — served 11 years in Congress.
His two-page letter of resignation to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., lists his accomplishments and doesn’t mention his criminal conviction.
There is no clear Republican favorite to succeed Hunter, one of the few congressmen to be re-elected while indicted.
WHO says measles has killed more than 6,000 in Congo
DAKAR, Senegal — The death toll from a measles epidemic in Congo has surpassed 6,000, the World Health Organization said Tuesday as it warned that more funds are needed to save lives during the world’s worst outbreak of the infectious disease.
Measles has killed nearly three times as many people in Congo than an Ebola outbreak in the country that has gotten far more international attention, particularly after health teams came under attack from armed militias operating in the area.
“Lack of funding remains a huge impediment to successfully curbing the outbreak,” WHO said in announcing its appeal.
There has been a vaccine against measles for decades but 310,000 cases have been reported in Congo since the beginning of 2019. Health workers in Congo struggle to reach remote parts of the vast country, and vaccination rates remain low in areas where armed groups operate.
