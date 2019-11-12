Carter recuperating after surgery
ATLANTA — Former President Jimmy Carter was recovering Tuesday following surgery to relieve pressure on his brain from bleeding linked to recent falls.
A statement from his spokeswoman said there were no complications from the procedure.
Carter, 95, will remain at the Emory University hospital for observation, said Deanna Congileo, his spokeswoman at the Carter Center, who added that she didn’t anticipate making more announcements until he’s released.
Bloomberg files for ballot in Ark.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Michael Bloomberg filed paperwork Tuesday to run in Arkansas’ March 3 presidential primary, the latest indication that the billionaire former New York mayor may seek the Democratic nomination.
Bloomberg sent staffers to Alabama last week to file for the primary there, but filed his paperwork in person in Arkansas two hours before the deadline.
Meanwhile, former Gov. Mark Sanford, R-S.C., dropped out of the 2020 presidential race after just two months, saying his platform of cutting government spending and lowering the national debt failed to get much support.
Some object to 5th Circuit nominee
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s nominee for a federal appeals court is in jeopardy following a conservative revolt from two Republican senators who have said publicly they won’t support him.
Trump nominated federal judge Halil Ozerden of Mississippi to the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in June.
Ozerden, a close ally of White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, faces opposition from Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri. They have questioned Ozerden’s dismissal of a lawsuit challenging President Barack Obama’s health care law and other rulings they say show he is not a true conservative.
Dems criticize Trump’s farm bailout
MINNEAPOLIS — President Donald Trump’s $16 billion bailout package for farmers hurt by the trade war with China unfairly benefits the South at the expense of the North and wealthy producers over smaller farms, Democratic senators concluded in a report released Tuesday.
The report, one of the sharpest congressional critiques yet of the Market Facilitation Program, said five Southern states receive the highest payments per acre under the program — Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee and Arkansas. The analysis by Democratic committee staffers concluded that farmers in the Midwest and Northern Plains have been hurt the most.
Number of homeless vets down a bit
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The departments of Housing and Urban Development and Veterans Affairs say the number of homeless veterans nationwide has declined slightly.
HUD Secretary Ben Carson told reporters Tuesday in New Hampshire that the number of veterans who are homeless fell by 2% between 2018 and 2019.
67 are arrested at gay bar in Uganda
KAMPALA, Uganda — Sixty-seven people arrested at a gay-friendly bar in Uganda were charged with “common nuisance” Tuesday in what activists called the latest attack on the LGBT community.
They face a maximum sentence of a year, lawyer Patricia Kimera said. She described the charges as “petty,” adding that “we are campaigning to decriminalize such charges because they give the arresting officers room to abuse people’s rights.”
All were remanded to prison without bail and will be back in court later this month.
