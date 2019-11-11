Deval Patrick ponders Dem nomination run
WASHINGTON — Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick is considering making a late run for the Democratic presidential nomination, according to two people with knowledge of his deliberations, underscoring some Democrats’ deep uncertainty about the party’s current crop of contenders.
Patrick, a close friend and ally of former President Barack Obama, ruled out a presidential bid earlier this year but has since been talking with Democratic operatives and donors about launching a campaign. He has not made a final decision on whether to run, but he is expected to do so quickly.
Patrick is the second Democrat to weigh jumping into the race at this late juncture, less than three months before the kickoff Iowa caucuses. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is also reconsidering a run.
Federal judge rejects Trump tax return suit
WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Monday dismissed President Donald Trump’s suit against New York officials that was aimed at preventing the release of his tax returns.
Judge Carl Nichols handed down a 19-page ruling, finding the U.S. District Court in Washington did not have jurisdiction.
Trump sued New York’s attorney general, tax commissioner and the House and Ways Means Committee in July, seeking an injunction to block the application of a New York law that could allow the Democratic-controlled House to obtain the tax returns.
Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., has not requested Trump’s New York tax returns; the lawsuit was filed pre-emptively, citing concerns that the panel could use the law to try to procure Trump’s state returns.
SpaceX puts more satellites into orbit
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX launched 60 mini-satellites Monday, the second batch of an orbiting network meant to provide global internet coverage.
The Falcon rocket blasted into the morning sky, marking the unprecedented fourth flight of a booster for SpaceX. The compact flat-panel satellites — just 575 pounds each — will join 60 launched in May.
SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk wants to put thousands of these Starlink satellites in orbit, to offer high-speed internet service everywhere. He plans to start service next year in the northern U.S. and Canada, with global coverage for populated areas after 24 launches.
Ukraine, separatists complete pullback
KYIV, Ukraine — The Ukrainian army and Russian-backed rebels have completed a pullback of troops and weapons from an area in eastern Ukraine embroiled in a conflict that has killed more than 13,000 people, officials said Monday.
The disengagement near Petrivske that began Saturday followed a recent similar withdrawal in another section of the front, where separatists and Ukrainian forces have been fighting since 2014. Ukraine said its forces completed the pullback in Petrivske at midday Monday.
The disengagement in eastern Ukraine was seen as a key step to allow for a summit of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany on ending the conflict.
