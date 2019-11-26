Heist not as bad as originally feared
BERLIN — Thieves who carried out an after-hours robbery of a German museum’s unique collection of 18th century jewels got away with less than initially feared, officials in the eastern city of Dresden said Tuesday.
The director of Dresden’s Green Vault, Dirk Syndram, said the thieves who broke into the museum early Monday seemed to have only snatched what they could reach through holes punched with an ax into three compartments of a display cabinet, before making a hasty exit.
Of some 100 dazzling pieces, many were left behind, including diamond-encrusted shoe buckles and buttons, a queen’s pearl necklaces and a diamond-studded sword.
“You don’t see me relieved, but still far less frustrated than I felt yesterday when police said the glass case was empty,” Syndram told reporters. “It’s not empty.”
Trump pardons two turkeys for holiday
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump couldn’t resist riffing on the House impeachment inquiry Tuesday as he continued the tradition of pardoning Thanksgiving turkeys, generating holiday season laughter at the expense of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., one of his chief antagonists in Congress.
Trump joked that the pair of North Carolina-bred turkeys he was about to pardon had been raised to “remain calm under any condition,” a trait that he said will be “very important because they’ve already received subpoenas to appear in Adam Schiff’s basement on Thursday.”
Trump’s latest act of clemency benefited Butter, a 47-pounder. Trump said he was also sparing Butter’s alternate, named Bread, who weighs 45 pounds from being served up on a Thanksgiving table.
Both gobblers will get to spend the rest of their lives on a farm at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.
Impasse is unresolved in N.C. assembly
RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper, D-N.C., and his Republican rivals fought to a draw as the General Assembly adjourned its longest annual session in nearly 20 years this month, still with no conventional state budget in place and many favored GOP items blocked.
It may take the November 2020 elections to break the logjam in the closely divided, fast-growing state, which while leaning Republican this decade has shown some recent signs of toggling to the left.
“If you can’t change the rules of the game, then you need to change the players,” state Senate Minority Whip Jay Chaudhuri, D-Raleigh, said in an interview, adding the budget stalemate “absolutely means it will be a political issue going into a political year.”
17 die in blast in Turkish-controlled area
ANKARA, Turkey — A car bomb went off in a Turkish-controlled area of northeastern Syria on Tuesday, killing at least 17 people, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.
In a statement posted on Twitter, the ministry said more than 20 others were wounded in the explosion in the village of Tal Half, near the city of Ras al-Ayn.
Turkish troops and allied Syrian fighters captured the Ras al-Ayn area in October when Ankara invaded northeastern Syria to drive away Syrian Kurdish fighters. The ministry blamed the attack, the latest in a string of deadly car bomb attacks in the area, on Syrian Kurdish fighters.
Lebanese leader withdraws his name
BEIRUT — Outgoing Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Tuesday withdrew his candidacy for the premiership, saying he hoped to clear the way for a solution to the political impasse amid weeks of anti-government protests.
Hariri resigned nearly a month ago in response to mass protests ignited by a severe financial crisis. His resignation met a key demand of the protesters but plunged the country into uncertainty, with no clear path to resolving its economic and political problems.
Saudi coalition frees 200 in Yemen
CAIRO — The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said Tuesday that it had released 200 Houthi rebels to advance a U.N.-brokered deal aimed at ending the war in Yemen.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki said in a statement that the move was aimed at paving the way for a larger and long-delayed prisoner swap agreed upon last December.
Rebel leader Mohammed Ali al-Houthi welcomed the move, calling on the coalition to release “all war prisoners.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.