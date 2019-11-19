Ga. authorities say church attack averted
ATLANTA — A white 16-year-old girl is accused of plotting to attack a mostly black church in North Georgia, where police say she planned to kill worshippers because of their race.
Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church has a predominantly black congregation, Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish said in a statement Tuesday. Students, school administrators and law officers worked together to thwart a “potentially horrific incident,” he added.
The plot came to light when Gainesville High School students told administrators the 16-year-old had a notebook with detailed plans to kill worshippers at the church, Parrish said.
Police did not release the girl’s name Tuesday.
Trump addresses hospital visit concern
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Tuesday he went through a routine physical when he visited Walter Reed National Military Medical Center over the weekend.
The president complained that first lady Melania Trump and some of his staff members expressed concern about his health based on media reports about Saturday’s trip to the hospital.
The visit was not on his public schedule. It raised questions about his health in part because the trip didn’t follow protocols that the White House used for previous physicals, including public notice.
Trump’s personal physician, U.S. Navy Cmdr. Sean Conley, said the visit was a “routine, planned interim checkup” and that scheduling uncertainties “kept [the trip] off the record.”
Police call Okla. attack a domestic dispute
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man confronted his ex-wife and another man in a Walmart parking lot, shot and killed them both through the windshield of a car, then turned the gun on himself as horrified onlookers ran for cover, police said Tuesday.
Duncan police identified the shooter in Monday’s attack as 43-year-old Wbiliado Varela Jr. Also killed were Rebecca Vescio Varela, 31, and Aubrey Perkins, 39.
Detective John Byers described the incident as the result of a domestic dispute. He said the two victims had exited the Walmart and got into a vehicle when Varela left his own vehicle and approached them with a 9 mm semiautomatic pistol.
2017 Vegas shooting claims 59th victim
More than two years after a gunman opened fire at a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip, a Mira Loma, Calif., woman who was paralyzed in the attack has died, authorities said, raising the death toll of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history to 59.
Kimberly Gervais, 57, died Friday evening at Redlands Community Hospital, according to San Bernardino County coroner’s officials. An autopsy is pending. Gervais suffered spinal wounds and was living in a nursing facility before being taken to the hospital Friday, authorities said.
On Oct. 1, 2017, Stephen Paddock carried out a meticulously planned attack from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel across the street from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. He fired a modified semiautomatic rifle randomly at the crowd.
