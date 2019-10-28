Md. newsroom shooter pleads guilty but says he’s not liable
A man charged with killing five people in a Maryland newsroom last year changed his plea to guilty Monday but will still pursue an insanity defense that argues he should not be held criminally responsible, authorities said.
Jarrod Ramos had previously pleaded not guilty on 23 charges, including five counts of first-degree murder, after what is considered the deadliest attack against journalists in the United States. Anne Arundel County Circuit Judge Laura Ripken accepted Ramos’ plea and found him guilty after a lengthy hearing Monday.
A trial to determine whether he is criminally responsible is expected to start Nov. 4.
Snubbed by locals, president calls Chicago ‘embarrassing’
CHICAGO — Visiting Chicago for the first time as president, Donald Trump disparaged the city Monday, calling it a haven for criminals that is “embarrassing to us as a nation” under the leadership of Police Chief Eddie Johnson, who sat out Trump’s speech to protest the president’s immigration policies and frequently divisive rhetoric.
Johnson’s decision to boycott the event angered the city’s chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police, but Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Gov. J.B. Pritzker, both Democrats, stood with Johnson, who announced days before the International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference that he would not attend. Lightfoot also refused to meet with Trump.
Rep. Hill resigns; Pelosi says her place became untenable
WASHINGTON — Freshman Rep. Katie Hill of California, a rising Democratic star in the House, resigned Monday amid an ethics probe, saying explicit private photos of her with a campaign staffer had been “weaponized” by her husband and political operatives.
Hill had been chosen for a coveted leadership seat. But in recent days, compromising photos of Hill and purported text messages from her to a campaign staffer surfaced online in a right-wing publication and a British tabloid.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Hill had acknowledged “errors in judgment” that Pelosi said made her continued service in Congress “untenable.”
200,000 Salvadorans receive renewed protection from U.S.
WASHINGTON —Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele said Monday that the U.S. will extend temporary protected status for more than 200,000 Salvadorans living in the country.
Bukele posted a video to Twitter in which U.S. Ambassador Ronald Douglas Johnson said the two countries had signed an agreement extending TPS for one year.
The program allows Salvadorans to stay in the U.S. and avoid deportation proceedings, and allows them to get work permits.
The Department of Homeland Security had not made any announcement, so it wasn’t clear whether TPS holders will need to renew their work permits before they expire in January, or whether the documents will be extended automatically.
