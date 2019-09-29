20190930_MET_BILL_BB06

The front entrance of Blessed Sacrament Huguenot Catholic School in Powhatan is pictured on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Keith and Kathleen Browers, of Midlothian, have donated more than $1 million to the school for much-needed renovations and improvements.

 BOB BROWN

Blessed Sacrament Huguenot is not the only school within the Catholic Diocese of Richmond that has been the beneficiary of a recent million-dollar gift.

In August, All Saints Catholic School, a junior-kindergarten-through-eighth-grade-school on Richmond’s North Side, received a $1 million gift from Weinstein Properties. Richmond businessman and philanthropist Marcus Weinstein presented the check at a ceremony at the school on Aug. 27.

The gift, which comes with the stipulation the school raise an additional $1.3 million, will be used for an expansion of academic and administration space.

Weinstein has a history with the school, previously providing tuition assistance for several students at the school each year, according to The Catholic Virginian.

“When you contribute funds to education, it’s not a charity; it’s an investment in the future,” he told The Catholic Virginian.

