A cynical person finds the world to be a cruel, disappointing place to exist. They share their bitterness and resignation with others, perhaps with the desire to soften someone’s hurt when the world eventually inflicts itself upon another unsuspecting life.
A sarcastic person uses their intelligence to measure up the strengths and weaknesses of others, then utters clever words to inform the person of how they’ve missed the mark — by their less-than-perfect actions, knowledge or even their appearance. When confronted, a sarcastic person turns away honest rebuttal with the well-worn phrase, “Can’t you take a joke?”
But there are some people who honestly see the world as a hard place yet have fought the easy-out of becoming hardened themselves.
They recognize the frailties of their family, friends and neighbors but subdue the urge to act as judge, analyst and uninvited life coach. They see themselves clearly in the mirror.
Bruised hearts, battered by loss and pain, yearn for protection and nurturing. Cynicism and sarcasm work perfectly as junk food for the soul.
What really feeds our souls so we can have authentic relationships? Faith, hope and charity, of course.
Think these are weaker qualities than control, cynicism, negativity and sarcasm?
Is it easier to break someone down, or to steadily hope for them?
To dismantle a person’s confidence with a word or snicker, or to have sustaining faith in their ability to grow and learn?
To retreat from a relationship, in body or in mind, and look for other fulfillment, or to practice charity — love — that perseveres?
Choosing a life of faith, hope and charity is a positive life, focused on giving rather than taking something away. It concentrates on building up a beautiful work of art by adding more clay to an unfinished piece, not chiseling away at cold marble — not ignoring the evil in the world, but recognizing it, fighting it and choosing to be kind.
“He has shown thee, O man, what is good; and what doth the Lord require of thee, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God?” Micah 6:8
