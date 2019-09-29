The new school year is off to a sparkling start at Blessed Sacrament Huguenot Catholic School, where the campus has been revitalized with fresh paint and new windows, repaired sidewalks and other cosmetic flourishes here and there.
That’s without even mentioning a new eye-catching playground that made the school’s youngest students beam when they finally got to romp around on it.
“The joy on their faces, it was like Christmas Day times 100,” Head of School Paula Ledbetter said with a laugh as she led me on a tour of the place last week.
The campus renewal was made possible by a gift that at this point has exceeded $1.2 million (and is still growing) from Keith and Kathleen Brower, a Midlothian couple, in memory of their granddaughter Arabella Brower, who attended the small private school in Powhatan County for three years. Arabella died of an undiagnosed heart condition in September 2015 at age 17.
But there is more to how this remarkable gift came to be.
The Browers had never even visited the school before the death of their granddaughter, who had left the school at the end of her 10th-grade year to move to Fredericksburg after her parents divorced. She died in the fall of what would have been her senior year.
Her former classmates reached out to the Browers to express their condolences, writing them letters and asking what they could do. They held a car wash to raise money for the Richmond SPCA in Arabella’s memory, painted the schools’ senior rock with “Be a Flutterfly,” Arabella’s childhood word for “butterfly,” and dedicated their yearbook to her. When a memorial service was held for Arabella the following spring on the Northern Neck, her former classmates postponed their prom so they could attend.
“Just phenomenal young people,” Keith Brower said in an interview. “Frankly, I don’t know how my wife and I would have gotten through the agony of Bella dying so young and so unexpectedly without the support of the folks at Blessed Sacrament.”
The Browers wound up visiting the school and experienced the same warm embrace their granddaughter had felt. They decided to endow a scholarship in her memory, and as time went on the relationship between the Browers and the school deepened, and last spring they approached Ledbetter and asked if she had a “wish list” for the school.
“I just remember thinking, ‘Is this real?’” Ledbetter recalled.
It was indeed. As the Browers’ largesse evolved, it grew to include a campus facelift (previously, annual funding typically enabled the school to tackle only one major project a year, Ledbetter said, such as roof repairs) and the playground, technology needs and even a revamping of the school’s marketing efforts and website (still in the works) as a way to let more families know about a place that Ledbetter calls “a hidden gem.” The Browers have now endowed an additional scholarship and offered matching gifts over the next three years for the school’s annual fund campaign. The school’s chapel is next on the refurbishment list, and plans are in the works for repurposing the school’s auxiliary gym into an arts and sciences center.
Ledbetter said the Browers’ generosity has “truly been transformational” for the coed, pre-K-through-12th-grade school that is one of 30 schools within the Catholic Diocese of Richmond. The school attracts students primarily from Powhatan and Chesterfield, though from other localities around Richmond as well, and has an enrollment of 270, only 40 percent of whom are Catholic.
“It has definitely given new life, in a sense, to us,” she said.
Keith and Kathleen Brower met at a fraternity party in the late 1960s when he was a student at the University of Richmond and she attended Virginia Commonwealth University. He went on to a career in the military, eventually retiring as an Army colonel and embarking on a corporate career that led to his co-founding a consulting group that specializes in sourcing, which has grown exponentially in the six years of its existence. They returned to the Richmond area more than a decade ago.
Keith Brower laughed when I asked if they were in the habit of handing out million-dollar gifts.
“This is a first for me,” he said. “Look, I’m a retired Army officer. This is quite a big deal for us, but something my wife and I felt like we just had to do.”
Their granddaughter was born with a lung condition, which caused breathing problems that made her tire easily, though her grandmother recalled she never complained and she enjoyed life to the fullest. She would play as hard as she could and then put herself to bed, even as a young child. She displayed a maturity beyond her years with a sense of humor to match.
“She was irreverent and funny … droll and fearless, smart and artistic,” Kathleen Brower said Friday morning as we stood on the playground, noisily happy with spirited children. The playground will soon bear a sign with her granddaughter’s name. “She was a force in the world.”
Her grandparents said Arabella felt right at home at Blessed Sacrament from the moment in 2012 when she toured the school after moving to the Richmond area with her family, falling in love with the place and the people. She began attending the school in eighth grade and was saddened to leave following the 10th grade, her grandparents said.
People have asked the Browers about their motivation. On the one hand, it’s not easy to explain; on the other, it’s quite simple.
“We just want to make sure this haven is here for children for the next 100 years,” said Keith Brower, who noted his family is not Catholic though they appreciate the school’s focus on faith and values. “We’re going to do whatever we can to make sure that happens.”
There also is this:
“We just want to keep [Arabella’s] memory alive forever,” he said.
And in doing so, they get to support what he described as “a wonderful school” that’s provided “a tremendous lift for our spirits.”
“Random acts of kindness have unforeseen results,” Keith Brower said. “If that class hadn’t been so spectacularly caring and kind ... we never would have set up a scholarship and never would have gotten so engaged with the school.”
