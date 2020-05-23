Tens of millions of Americans are still waiting for their $1,200 stimulus checks — but some payments have already gone out to people who don’t even remotely qualify as Americans in need.
Elizabeth B., a U.K. national who asked that her last name not be used for fear of backlash, was shocked to find that her U.S. bank account had received a direct deposit from the IRS for $1,200. She received the payment on April 15.
The $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act provides a $1,200 refundable tax credit for qualified individuals and $2,400 for qualified joint filers. There is an additional payment of $500 for every dependent child younger than 17.
In an effort to quickly disburse the stimulus money, the IRS used people’s tax returns from either 2018 or 2019. If you got a refund in those years, you were among the first to receive money. Nearly 90 million Americans received their $1,200 stimulus payments, including people who received payments meant for deceased spouses, parents and siblings — and Elizabeth. “I was totally shocked,” Elizabeth said in telephone interview from her London home. “I never for a minute thought it was a possibility that I would get this money.”
Elizabeth worked for several years in New York under an E-2 investor visa as a communications consultant. She had a Social Security number and paid taxes, as required under the conditions of her visa. In 2018, she earned $13,000 for just a few months before returning to the U.K. Had she worked for the rest of the year, her annual income would have put her beyond the $99,000 individual cap for a stimulus payment.
Under the CARES Act, U.S. citizens, permanent residents, qualifying resident aliens, including those on the E-2 visas who meet the IRS’ “substantial presence test” are eligible for stimulus payments if their adjusted gross income falls under certain limits.
Individuals with annual adjusted gross incomes (AGI) of $75,000 or less are eligible for the full $1,200 check. Married couples are eligible for $2,400 as long as their AGI income is less than $150,000 a year.
If you’re single and your AGI is more than $99,000, you do not qualify for a stimulus payment. If you earn more than $136,500 and file as head of household, you do not qualify for a payment. For married people filing jointly, the cutoff for any payment is an AGI more than $198,000.
Based on the length of time she was in the U.S. during 2018, on the advice of her tax professional, Elizabeth filed a 1040 federal return and received a $300 refund, which was deposited into a U.S. bank account that she has kept open.
Unable to reach anyone at the IRS to figure out how to return the $1,200, Elizabeth sent me an email. “I cannot possibly be the only nonresident getting this payment,” she said.
The IRS and Treasury did not comment on how many individuals who are no longer living in the U.S. might have received stimulus money. As with much of the broader federal stimulus effort, the urgency to get funds to 150 million Americans has resulted in payment and technological glitches.
Despite assurances from Treasury and the IRS that payments would be sent a certain way or deposited in people’s accounts on a particular day, many Social Security, disability and veterans beneficiaries are reporting that this is not happening. Thousands of people have reached out to The Washington Post reporting payments were sent in error or never received. Parents are missing the $500 extra money for dependent children younger than 17. Others are unsure what to do with payments directed to deceased spouses and relatives.
Martin Dueñes of the District was surprised to get a stimulus deposit for his father, who died last year. Dueñes said on the check from the IRS the letters “DECD” — or the abbreviation for deceased — were next to his father’s name. Dueñes, who received his own $1,200 stimulus payment, said his name was on the check as well.
“Am I to interpret this to mean they are acknowledging that he is deceased?” he asked. “Am I supposed to accept this money anyway? Am I supposed to return it? I realize this was a gargantuan effort to help U.S. citizens with the economic impact that the coronavirus pandemic has caused, but my fear is my dad’s case is not isolated.”
Under the CARES Act, estates and trusts are not eligible to receive stimulus payments. In earlier interviews, an IRS spokesman said it’s likely a surviving spouse could keep a payment sent to a deceased.
The IRS does not have real-time data on deaths for 2018 and 2019, which has resulted in people who passed away in those years receiving $1,200 payments.
A similar thing happened in 2009 under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, which called for a one-time $250 payment to certain adult Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries. Nearly 72,000 payments worth $18 million went to dead people who had been receiving benefits, according to a 2010 report by the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General.
On the issue of dead people getting stimulus payments, a Treasury spokeswoman said this week, “We will be issuing guidance on this issue shortly.”
Until a decision is made, foreign nationals, spouses and heirs would be wise to hold on to the money in the event the funds have to be returned to the IRS.
