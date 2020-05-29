As a teenager during the civil rights movement, Andrea Simpson made “I Am a Man” signs during the Memphis sanitation strike in 1968, which would include the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s last march before he was assassinated.
Simpson, an associate professor of political science at the University of Richmond, recalled being chased and shot at by police when that march dissolved into chaos. She knows trauma. But the death Monday of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody has Simpson and others — including myself — ping-ponging between rage and despair.
“I’m having a tough time, I don’t mind telling you,” she said Thursday.
She didn’t sleep much Wednesday night, thinking about the video of the prone, handcuffed, unarmed Floyd saying, “I can’t breathe,” as officer Derek Chauvin pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes as bystanders implored him to stop.
“When I did sleep, I dreamt of him, especially when he was calling for his mother,” she said. “Because people do that when they’re dying.”
Compounding her anguish was a call she received from a black UR student distraught at an encounter he’d just had on the campus. He was walking near Westhampton Lake, chatting with a mentor, a white female UR staffer, when a white woman drove up and asked the employee several times if she was “in trouble,” Simpson said.
“Two days after we watch a black man die on Facebook, Twitter, TV, she does this.”
We didn’t need this, not this spring, as African Americans contend with a virus that is particularly lethal for us. We don’t need a grim litany of headlines: a black Kentucky woman shot to death by police at night, in her apartment, during a drug raid that turned up nothing; a Georgia man shot by a vigilante while jogging.
What happened in Minneapolis was so horrendous that police chiefs across the country felt compelled to speak out, including Richmond’s.
“Mr. Floyd’s egregious and unnecessary death reinforces just how far we still have to go as a nation in law enforcement to replace the fear, mistrust and bias felt among many in the communities we serve with relationships built on transparency, accountability, equity and inclusion,” said Richmond Police Chief William Smith in an email.
Hamlet Hood, a retired Richmond police lieutenant, says he’s livid about what happened in Minneapolis. He laid at least some of the blame on President Donald Trump, citing a speech in Long Island in July 2017 that encouraged police to abuse suspects.
“He stood in front of a sea of white police officers and said, ‘Do what you need to do, don’t treat ‘em nice, I’ll support you.’ Well, a lot of them were able to dismiss that as rhetoric. But a lot of them also felt empowered.”
Also two years ago, Trump trained his animus toward NFL players who knelt who in protest of police brutality during the National Anthem. “Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He’s fired. He’s fired!” he said during a speech.
But as then-President John F. Kennedy said: “Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable.”
Minneapolis is burning.
For all of you who can only seem to recall King’s “I Have a Dream” speech, the civil rights leader called riots “the language of the unheard.”
If America refuses to listen, why would it expect the rioting to stop?
The Trump administration has taken a jaundiced view of Obama-era efforts to police the police and said in effect: Move along. Nothing to see here.
We are a nation whose moral compass is spinning out of control, our cohesion hanging by a thread. There is no grown-up in the White House to credibly call for racial harmony or police reform or an end to the killing, at a time we desperately need it.
Black folks are exhausted from generations of trauma and sounding an alarm that most people simply do not want to hear.
For the crowd of assault weapon-toting folks marching on state capitols, this is what oppression looks like: the limp body of George Floyd being dumped on a stretcher, the victim of death by an agent of the state.
Oppression is not the state’s attempt at saving lives; it’s living in fear of losing yours.
The three cops who either aided Chauvin or did nothing to stop him are a metaphor for America’s participation in our oppression, or the inaction of well-meaning people in response. A traumatized black community did not invent America’s institutionalized racism and cannot dismantle it alone.
Nothing will change until you see that black man, crying for his mama with his last breaths, and react as if he were your own son.
