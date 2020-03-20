In a community without a library, post office, grocery store or public school, the isolation of today’s pandemic amplifies an existing disconnection.
Greater Fulton was already underserved and at risk.
"We just have kind of the perfect recipe for a human crisis to be created in Fulton that looks a bit different than other parts of the city," said Breanne Armbrust, who became executive director of the nonprofit Neighborhood Resource Center of Greater Fulton in November.
Geographically isolated and historically divided by hill and bottom, white and black, Fulton was devastated by a misbegotten 1970s urban renewal project that never materialized but displaced its black residents nonetheless. A memorial park planned for the site of this travesty remains unrealized.
"We’re already set up, I think, for a series of socioeconomic insecurities," Armbrust said. "And then, to have something like this happen..."
"This" is 114 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, including six people in Richmond and seven in Henrico County, and the incalculable strain the pandemic has placed on the fibers that bind our communities — particular those most vulnerable.
But Fulton is used to relying on itself. With Armbrust organizing, block captains are mobilizing to feed the poor, check on the elderly and care for children shut out of the schools where many had been eating twice a day.
They're working to expand this idea to other communities in need as the region sheds jobs following a state ban on public gatherings.
NRC — which provides youth programs, gardening and cooking classes, computer access, and financial literacy training — closed to the public last week except for emergencies. On Monday, it will begin to expand its U.S. Department of Agriculture-approved meals program by delivering meals to surrounding neighborhoods.
The plan is to grow its 150 meals a day — typically to children at several East End sites — into a meal delivery program that reaches 500 households.
It is raising money so that it might purchase more food and cover other expenses, accepting tax-free donations on its Facebook page or by texting the message NRC2020 to 44-321. Donations may also be mailed to the NRC at 1519 Williamsburg Road, Richmond, Va., 23231. Armbrust, 39, is working to establish block captain programs in Church Hill, Brookland Park and Jackson Ward.
"It's how people used to take care of each other, get to know their neighbors," she said.
She's been canvassing the neighborhoods surrounding her center in search of block captains to deliver meals and keep NRC abreast on who needs food, medical supplies or anything else. As of Friday, she'd found six volunteers.
Monday, starting around lunchtime, NRC will deliver 150 meals by bus to block captains based on lists it has compiled. The meals will be placed on a corner, atop a table, along with a pair of sanitary gloves, "so we won't actually have to have physical contact with anyone," Armbrust said.
Monday through Fridays, the gloved volunteers will drop each meal on the porch of their neighbor, who will come out and get their own food. Friday deliveries will be larger, to help carry folks through the weekend.
Brian Ellis, an adjunct professor at Virginia Commonwealth University's Robertson School and executive vice president at the Padilla communications firm, is having students who already were conducting a capstone project on the center promote its food delivery efforts on social and legacy media.
"The fundamental infrastructure of the government systems are simply not adequate to meet the need that's going to exist," he said, crediting Armbrust for "really trying to mobilize communities to find ways to take care of their own."
The NRC is using a home lab in Mechanicsville to sterilize its meal preparation items.
“It all sounds sort of crazy, but it’s also like the times that we’re living in," Armbrust said.
She recalled delivering meals earlier this week to a woman on oxygen who'd been relying on friends to deliver food.
“She just happened to call us day before yesterday and she hadn’t eaten since Friday because the people that would normally bring her food stopped coming because of the health isolate thing that we’re all being told to do," Armbrust said.
NRC — which runs a food pantry in conjunction with Feed More — is also partnering with The Market at 25th to deliver discounted “pantry bags” of items such as pasta, cereal, tuna and peanut butter donated by store customers.
Hard work will remain after we've endured this necessary isolation and moved beyond this pandemic. We must close the distance between ourselves and the communities that existed in desolation long before this pandemic hit.
