Petersburg was tapped out long before its City Council refused to restore water service to cut-off customers during a pandemic.
The city of around 32,000 residents is a fixture at or near the bottom of Virginia’s unhealthiest places, currently ranked 132 out of 133 locales, according to the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Pre-pandemic Petersburg was awash in problems that placed residents at greater risk of being without water.
More shutoffs occurred in the South than any other region, communities of color spent a greater percentage of their income for water, and shutoff rates were higher in lower-income cities with high rates of poverty and unemployment, according to Food & Water Watch’s October 2018 report, “America’s Secret Water Crisis.”
Did we mention Petersburg’s history of utilities collection breakdowns and a pending increase in water rates to pay for utility system upgrades?
Yet, when Petersburg City Councilwoman Treska Wilson-Smith recently sought to establish an amnesty program to forgive payments and resume service to 46 households lacking running water, Mayor Samuel Parham called her plan “an act of socialism.”
The council rejected the measure, 6-1.
There’s a lot of “socialism” going on these days in the form of trillions of dollars of pandemic relief. What’s the point of black political leadership if it’s going to mouth right-wing talking points? There’s enough of a lack of empathy emanating from the White House.
“We can’t tell citizens to wash their hands if they don’t have water in their house,” Wilson-Smith said after her fellow council members washed their hands of the public health crisis before them.
“I truly understand the position of the city about paying for water and the financial burden it will bring about” for all residents, said Marlow Jones, a Petersburg resident and candidate for City Council. “But this is about life. This is about health. This is about not becoming a ground zero with this pandemic because we chose the dollar over life.”
Jones’ mother has tested positive for COVID-19. Hers is one of the 53 total cases in Petersburg that the Virginia Department of Health reported on its website on Tuesday. Two residents have died of the disease.
On Sunday, state Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver ordered Petersburg to restore water service to all residents for the duration of the coronavirus crisis, saying the lack of water “endangers their health and the health of others.” Petersburg officials, as of Tuesday, had not produced a response.
Gov. Ralph Northam sounded exasperated at the water situation in Petersburg. “It shouldn’t happen. That’s the bottom line,” he said. Bottom-line thinking has bled governance of compassion, competence and common sense.
States are lurching ill-prepared toward reopenings that could produce what the nation’s top infectious disease expert says could be avoidable suffering and death. For Donald Trump and his allies, that’s just the cost of doing business.
The council vote is not so surprising in a city like Petersburg, which literally is struggling to pay its bills, says Julian Maxwell Hayter, an associate professor of leadership studies at the University of Richmond.
“They’re duty bound to the bottom line in many ways because they’ve been leveraged for years,” he said of a city where 7 in 10 residents and all but one council member are African American.
Virginia’s Dillon Rule limits locales to powers expressly granted to them by the state. The state’s annexation ban leaves its cities — landlocked and uniquely independent from counties — in suffocating isolation. Toss in industrial and economic abandonment, white flight, crushing poverty and a generous dose of mismanagement, and once-proud Petersburg has been laid low.
“All of the blatant and very explicit afflictions that characterize cities with large minority populations have never been more apparent,” Hayter said. “All of our brokenness is on display.”
None of which explains what Hayter called “an acute lack of situational awareness” by the City Council.
But optics tend to be obscured in an era of shortsighted public policy that willfully renders invisible the neediest of communities. Government, at this moment of unprecedented crisis, is turning a blind eye to meatpacking employees, health care workers, the elderly, communities of color and others who are most vulnerable.
The enemy is neither invisible nor new. It walks among us, shredding safety nets, chiseling away at health care and worker protections, begrudging the hungry their food stamps. That people and whole communities in the wealthiest nation in the world are without running water during a pandemic, or any time, should be a deep source of shame.
The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. called for justice to roll down like water. That can’t happen if our well of compassion runs dry.
