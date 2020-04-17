The disparate impact of COVID-19 among minorities has exposed the pre-existing condition of U.S. racism.
In Richmond, where the percentage of black and white residents is nearly equal, 62% of those who’ve tested positive for coronavirus are African American — almost three times the number of white people (23%) who’ve tested positive.
All eight people who have died of COVID-19 in Richmond are black. Among the area’s first victims were two beloved Greyhound employees, Paul Wright and Phillip DeBerry. The disease sickened Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond. Among its casualties is Bishop Gerald Glenn, a Chesterfield County pastor.
Those numbers mirror disparities seen in other cities, to the alarm of the American Hospital Association, American Medical Association and American Nursing Association.
Thursday, in a letter to U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, those organizations urged his department “to identify and address disparities in the federal response to COVID-19,” including access to testing, equitable treatment and “timely, relevant, culturally appropriate and culturally sensitive public health information.”
It’s not asking a lot to receive accurate, complete racial data on this disease. But many states aren’t even trying.
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., described as ”rhetoric” the assertion that this virus’s disparate toll is a legacy of systemic racism. The different outcomes have been ascribed to poor individual choices, which have a way of translating into “poor group choices” where people of color are concerned.
Or as Harvard public health professor David R. Williams said Wednesday: “Yes, everyone needs to make the right choice. But we need to make sure the right choice is available to all.”
Williams, an internationally recognized social scientist, addressed the impact of the coronavirus on communities of color during a teleconference hosted by the philanthropic Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. These conversations matter amid a growing push to reopen the economy. Who’s more likely to die if that’s done prematurely?
“Racial inequities actually exist not only for COVID-19, but for almost every disease,” Williams said. The coronavirus “is simply becoming a magnifying glass that helps us to see some longstanding shortfalls in health that have existed for minority populations.”
For more than a century, he said, research has documented that African Americans and Native Americans “live sicker and shorter lives than the average American.”
The disparities are not the fault of individuals, families and communities, but “reflect longstanding social policies that have created pervasive social and economic inequities in the United States,” he said.
For every dollar of income in white households, black households receive 59 cents; Latino households, 79 cents; and Native American households, 60 cents, he said.
Minorities — overrepresented in low-wage, non-salaried jobs — are more likely to do essential work outside the home during shelter-in-place orders as bus operators, grocery store employees and maintenance workers. Social distancing is harder to maintain in low-income, high-density communities.
Minorities not only tend to have less access to health care, but receive poorer-quality care, he said.
They have higher rates of high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, respiratory problems and other chronic ailments that place them at greater risk of dying from COVID-19. Stress — of the normal variety but also due to racial discrimination — takes a toll on their health across class lines.
While higher income and education levels tend to prolong the life span of black and white individuals, African Americans with college degrees have a shorter life expectancy than white people with high school diplomas, Williams said.
In the short term, we need to be collecting and reporting data on the coronavirus, reaching into racial subgroups such as the Hmong people, Laotians and Cambodians, who aren’t faring as well as other Asian populations. And we must target the most disadvantaged with food, housing and economic assistance.
He called for “a Marshall Plan” that would prioritize investment to create healthy homes and communities. As it is, two-thirds of African American children live in low-opportunity neighborhoods, as do nearly 3 in 5 Native American and Latino children. Two-thirds of white and Asian children live in high-opportunity neighborhoods, he said.
This disease and the disparate outcomes cast a new spotlight on the issue of health care coverage for all. The cries from the right that this nation can’t afford it ring increasingly hollow as we spend trillions of dollars in response to this pandemic.
The U.S. spends more per person for health care than any other nation. The return on investment is rife with inequality. Our current system is failing.
Williams called the coronavirus “a call to action. It’s a time for America to rise up and fulfill its promise to all Americans.”
If we tame this virus but leave America’s broken promises unaddressed, we’ll have treated a symptom while leaving the disease intact.
