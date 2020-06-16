As people take to the streets to ensure that black lives truly matter, at least we have an affirmation that LGBTQ livelihoods do.
In what has to be one of the best Pride Month developments ever, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that LGBT employees are protected by the Civil Rights Act of 1964. This decision was a much-needed victory for human rights in a nation where diverse masses have lost patience with injustice, as manifested in the extrajudicial killing of black citizens by police.
For African Americans who are gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender, this landmark decision — coupled with a suddenly game-changing Black Lives Matter movement — can be astonishing to contemplate.
“For my entire life, I’ve lived knowing my race was protected but my sexuality was not,” said Ravi Perry, chair of the political science department at Howard University in Washington, D.C. “That dual tension makes one feel torn asunder each and every day. It’s like part of you, the government sees, and the other half they don’t.”
The high court has opted to protect both his race and sexuality. But Perry — a former Virginia Commonwealth University instructor and former board member for Diversity Richmond — called it “surreal and ironic to ‘celebrate’ being counted as a protected class in the Civil Rights Act when I may not live to exercise them.
“The freedom to work and the freedom to live should be able to coexist,” he said.
The shooting death by police of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta “shows the many fronts on which the battle for inclusion continues,” he said.
Brooks’ shooting added to the festering wound left by the killings of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky., by police, and of jogger Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia by self-appointed vigilantes.
Couple Monday’s Supreme Court decision with the 2015 ruling — also during June’s Pride Month — recognizing the right to same-sex marriages, and these are heady times for LGBTQ people throughout the U.S.
Perry never knew what it was like to drive across state lines “and feel erased as a black person in the ‘50s looking for a room off the highway in the South.” But because of his sexuality, he did know what it was like to drive across state lines and lose his marriage rights and protections before the court’s 2015 ruling.
More than five decades after the zenith of the civil rights movement, African Americans and their allies have taken to the streets nationwide in the largest concentration of sustained demonstrations since the late 1960s.
Our marching gained us the Voting Rights Act of 1965. But the Supreme Court watered down that act to such an extent that voter suppression has become rampant, as recently demonstrated in Georgia.
We gained a Fair Housing Act, but you’d never know it amid the lender discrimination, gentrification-fueled displacement, the dearth of affordable housing and a plethora of evictions. The Civil Rights Act forbids employer discrimination based on race, but we’re still twice as likely to be unemployed. More than six decades after Brown v. Board of Education, public education largely remains separate and unequal. And COVID-19 has exacted a disproportionately deadly toll on the black community.
In that regard, it’s not as if LGBTQ people couldn’t use greater protection, even with this decision.
Violence against transgender people continues apace, particularly against black transgender women. And the novel coronavirus has placed many LGBTQ people at greater risk of health and wealth because of the jobs they have, poverty, lack of leave and pre-existing health disparities, according to the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.
LGBTQ Americans were hit the hardest by layoffs because of COVID-19. The HRC’s 2018 Paid Leave Survey found only 29% of LGBTQ respondents reported having access to paid medical leave if they or a family member were to get sick, Perry said.
“It’s a good day today because we know we can work,” he said. “It will be a better day when the jobs we get offer livable wages, affordable comprehensive health care, and generous family and medical leave policies.”
But if there’s one lesson that can be absorbed from the 1960s, it’s that the goalpost for social justice always is moving. Employer discrimination against the LGBTQ community will not be eradicated by this ruling, just as it wasn’t for black people after the Civil Rights Act.
“While we may not live up to the ideals espoused in our laws, we should at least ensure our laws are inclusive of all to serve as inspiration,” Perry said.
“LGBTQ Americans everywhere know that pain of invisibility. But now the Court has said, ‘we see you.’”
Yes, they do. But when it comes to social justice, the watchword is vigilance.
