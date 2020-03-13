As the coronavirus began to turn America inward, Melissa Mayes probed the role faith can play in this crisis.
Mayes belongs to East End Fellowship, a Christian church whose lead pastor is former Richmond School Board chairman Don Coleman. “We’re very involved in trying to, we call it, ‘pray with our feet’ and take action toward social justice,” she said Thursday.
Her reference point in this crisis is Rodney Stark’s 1996 book, “The Rise of Christianity: A Sociologist Reconsiders History,” which describes how two massive epidemics in the Roman Empire contributed to Christianity’s explosive growth. While Christians nursed the sick and buried the dead, pagans fled city streets piled with corpses. You can guess which group was more likely to survive.
Mayes, a Battery Park resident, applied history’s lesson toward today, when we’re being directed to practice social distancing.
Her response: a grassroots effort to provide a safety net for the Richmond region’s most vulnerable residents through short-term emergency social services for those affected by closures of schools, day care, after-school activities, libraries and transportation.
Using Google Docs and social media, she posted sign-up sheets for volunteers to provide day care and lead activities. People who wish to limit social contact can donate supplies such as meals, hand soap, paper towels, Clorox wipes or gift cards. Volunteers also may deliver supplies to the elderly, sick or homebound.
As with most calamities, the impoverished will bear a disproportionate weight. While students in more affluent school districts might be looking forward to closed schools, more than 1 in 6 Richmond Public Schools students face food insecurity, according to Feeding America, a national nonprofit. The school district is setting up distribution centers to meet the need.
It’s easy to lapse into a sense of helplessness or despair amid this form of March madness — a virus that has shut down civic life, social engagement, athletic endeavor and life-enhancing entertainment.
Avoiding COVID-19 is but one worry for communities who exist on the margins in a normalized isolation. Public and private institutions are seeking to close those gaps, but could certainly use the help of grassroots efforts.
How do we nurture community when a potentially deadly contagion threatens to rip it asunder? Together, as best we can.
Mayes, a Colorado native, made it clear that while faith grounds her, she’s also rooted in science. She’s not seeking martyrs. People in high-risk categories should make decisions best for them; the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should not be ignored, she said. “I’m a brain cancer survivor and I know what it’s like to be immuno-compromised.”
Mayes is a mother of two young children and is an independent consultant who helps provide access to higher education for those who would be the first in their family to attend college.
She comes by her vocation honestly. She was the first person in her family to attend college — Pepperdine University, a private Christian college near Malibu, Calif. — where she made up her own major in social action and justice. She later received a master’s degree in education and school counseling from Harvard University.
She met her husband, Elliot Haspel, in graduate school and followed him to San Francisco, where they had their first daughter. Deciding the Bay Area was too expensive, they moved 3½ years ago to Richmond. Haspel works at the Robins Foundation.
She called the response to her initiative “pretty positive.” Educators, a food-service coordinator, a Capital One employee and bicycle advocate are among the volunteers.
Mayes sharpened her purpose after a bout with cancer while pregnant. She had surgery to remove the tumor but delayed chemotherapy and radiation until after delivery. Mother and daughter are doing well 2½ years later. “It really has been formative in reshaping my whole life,” she said.
She observes an inevitability in what the world is enduring; if not the coronavirus, a crisis would have manifested itself in the form of climate change or some other form.
“We’ve grown apart, not just from each other but the earth and everything that makes us whole,” Mayes said. “Something would have to wake us up and create a global awareness of how far away from where we’re supposed to be that we are. We’re disconnected from ourselves.”
How do we reconnect? We could start by loving our neighbors.
We’re a nation divided, in ways that are clearly counterproductive. Call it a wake-up call during a season associated with resurrection.
What Mayes has created is a template; I’d like to hear more. Could you please email other examples of how we are coming together during these trying times?
If being forced apart by this virus helps bring us together, that would cure a good deal of what ails us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.