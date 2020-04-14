Before the pandemic, I shopped like a European, ending each workday with a visit to my neighborhood grocer.
You do this, and you get to know some of the employees, from the college students to the grandmas. They learn your shopping habits — what, no dark chocolate-covered almonds? You learn a bit about each other’s lives. You join them in mourning the death of an employee who had formed a special bond with customers.
My nightly Kroger ritual ended around the time President Donald Trump declared a national emergency over the coronavirus, my employer instructed us to work from home and toilet tissue became as precious as spun gold.
Around a month later, our pantry, refrigerator and freezer are stocked. We shop like Americans.
In a ravaged economy, bustling grocery stores struggle to hire enough workers to meet demand — in part because signing up to keep our nation fed nowadays feels a bit like enlisting in the military. It takes a true patriot to work the front lines of a pandemic.
Amid increasing cries by conservatives to reopen our economy, America finds itself in a tug of war between the imperatives of life and livelihood.
The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union said in a blog Monday that at least 30 of its members have died from COVID-19. Its international president, Marc Perrone, said this pandemic “represents the greatest health and safety crisis that America’s grocery and food workers have ever faced.”
In the meantime, the union reports that customers are not on their best behavior.
In a survey of more than 5,000 grocery and food workers, 85% said customers are not practicing social distancing and 8 out of 10 are hoarding supplies or groceries. Appallingly, 4 out of 10 reported instances in which customers shouted at employees.
It’s OK to not be OK in these strange times. But we shouldn’t redirect our anxiety into the abuse of the workers putting their health on the line for us.
The union, in a letter to the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), asked to restrict customers in a grocery story or pharmacy to 20% to 30% of a store’s capacity; that it mandate the wearing of masks and gloves by employees; and that stores be required to implement 6-foot distancing procedures for employees and customers.
It also asked the CDC to require that all meatpacking employers provide personal protective equipment to workers, who would be required to wear them.
Industry has been slow to embrace such measures.
As of Tuesday, The Fresh Market is requiring that all customers wear masks or face coverings inside its stores — among the first grocery chains in the nation to do so. It already required its employees to wear masks.
The grocer response has not been uniform. In that way, it reflects a piecemeal coronavirus response that has most governors ordering residents to shelter in place, but a handful holding out. One of those five states is South Dakota, with disastrous results, according to The Washington Post.
Despite pleas from medical professionals and mayors that she order people to stay home, Gov. Kristi L. Noem has framed her response to the coronavirus as a matter of individual liberty and personal choice. A Smithfield Foods pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, S.D., has been shut down after hundreds of its workers tested positive.
Some of us might feel inoculated by privilege from these concerns.
After all, most of us don’t live in Richmond’s public housing, where a Feed More effort to provide fresh food and produce was shut down by the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority amid concerns about distribution running afoul of social distancing. But more of us could be experiencing food insecurity if we don’t check the spread of this virus.
“The closure of this facility, combined with a growing list of other protein plants that have shuttered across our industry, is pushing our country perilously close to the edge in terms of our meat supply,” Kenneth M. Sullivan, president and CEO for the Virginia-based Smithfield Foods, said in a statement Sunday.
He added: “We have a stark choice as a nation: We are either going to produce food or not, even in the face of COVID-19.”
But that choice requires companies to make a decision of their own: Are they going to do everything possible to keep their employees safe and their businesses COVID-19 free? Or are they going to risk the health of their employees, their company and their nation?
There is neither life nor livelihood without a reliable food supply. We must protect the health of those who keep food on our tables.
