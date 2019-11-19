On the West Coast and unsure of where I was going last weekend, I nearly drove off the road several times.
I wasn’t lost or confused on my way to give a chat to the Seattle chapter of the American Association of Individual Investors. I was listening to financial talk radio and barely able to control myself.
The show was “Trading and Investing with Ryan and Larry,” and the host Ryan Cook — Larry was out for the weekend, apparently — works with Online Trading Academy, a company that trains people who want to learn how to trade. It’s not cheap; while you start with a free half-day seminar and are likely to move up to an inexpensive three-day course, the goal is to get investors to spend many thousands of dollars becoming part of a trading community and becoming expert at trading stocks, options, futures and more.
Every trading/training firm has its detractors. Having written the “Stupid Investment of the Week” column for a decade, I’ve sat through countless free seminars designed to make individuals think they can make fortunes as traders. That includes sessions run by OTA; it’s important to note I didn’t find them deserving of being written up in that column, which was discontinued several years ago. I also worked for a short time as editor at RagingBull.com, a site run by traders also in the business of selling training, an experience that has made me more appreciative and less jaded about trading than most journalists.
Still, listening to this person pushing misinformation got me riled up.
No one lost money just tuning in, but the average investor isn’t a trader, doesn’t want to be a trader, and is likely to blow up their portfolio trying, so it’s bad news when they hear shoddy information and negative selling on the investments they actually rely on.
My late father once shared with me a book about sales tactics that talked about the steps a slick sales rep might take to win an unsuspecting consumer over. Ryan ran the whole playbook in his discussion of mutual funds.
Ryan harped on some common themes:
- Mutual funds are expensive, with expense ratios that can be as high as 2% or more. He used 2%, a serious drag on results, in his examples.
Yet it has been decades since most investors paid anything close to that level. The average stock fund today charges roughly 1%, but if you look at what investors pay based on how they actually invest, most people are paying closer to 0.6% on their stock funds. There are now mutual funds with expense ratios of zero.
- Funds aren’t as diversified as investors think. Ryan cited eggs-in-one-basket thinking where an investor buys funds to achieve diversification, but because the stocks within a fund and a market or sector often move in sync, the impact of diversification is muted. The fund rides the market roller coaster the same way an individual stock might.
That’s not an argument against funds, but encouragement to buy more in order to diversify investment styles and categories. Moreover, even if a fund is not particularly diversified, it typically holds more stocks/ETFs than an average trader deals in.
- Funds have always been flawed and unpopular. He noted that the first mutual fund — the Massachusetts Investors Trust — was started in 1924 and that early trusts were later rebranded as funds because consumers hated them and didn’t, well, trust them.
Mutual funds remain the nation’s most-popular investment vehicle and have been democratizing the investment process since the beginning. Most of the original funds changed formats because they were started ahead of the Investment Company Act of 1940, which is the legislation that truly created the modern mutual fund. The change was structural and not a marketing gimmick.
- Funds fail to beat their index benchmark. Ryan quoted outdated stats about how many active managers fail to beat the Standard & Poor’s 500. There is no denying that passive management — buying and holding indexes — works over the long haul.
But when traders use indexes and trade in exchange-traded funds, they’re being active managers. If pros can’t beat the benchmark, it’s fair to wonder whether amateurs should expect to do better.
- Funds are illiquid; if the market tanks, you might not be able to get out “now.”
While this is a real advantage of trading, it’s also a misdirect. Fund investors who value minute-by-minute liquidity can use ETFs, which trade that way. The bigger issue is that lack of daily liquidity hasn’t hurt traditional fund investors.
If you scan the airwaves and podcasts and come across investment ideas that try to change your thinking, pay attention to whether they’re pushing something truly different or just ripping other investments as flawed.
When someone says they can improve investment results but stretches the truth and defies reality to make talking points, raise your guard higher than ever.
