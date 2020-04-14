We’d like to blame “time,” but the real culprit is “us.”
Prior to shelter-at-home restrictions, seemingly everyone had a list of things they would get done if “only they had more time at home:” painting, cleaning, going through old photos, emptying storage areas, going through closets, filing the old financial paperwork, anything on the long list of household functions that typically stay toward the back of the mind while normal daily life is at the front.
Now weeks into sheltering at home, most of those tasks have not been started. If we come out of sheltering with the chores undone, we will have missed an opportunity for personal and lifestyle improvements. If we can’t change our habits and get those tasks done now, they certainly won’t be priorities in the future.
That is also how consumers, savers and investors should be looking at the ways they can change and improve financial habits, enhancing their monetary position whenever the economy returns to normal or finds its “new normal.”
Here are those financial changes that you might want to make permanent.
Necessity is the mother of spending choices: If you don’t need it, don’t buy it. When finances get tight, manage your money based on real needs, the kinds of things you can’t function without. Don’t be afraid to lower your standards; plenty of brand-conscious shoppers have found that they can’t buy their favorite toilet paper or they had to settle for the house brand of pasta or hand sanitizer.
Waste not, want not: It’s a proverb for a reason, and has been true forever, but people are living it like never before as they try to minimize trips to the market and their needs for delivery.By this adage, the wise use of your resources will help stave off poverty.
Save for a rainy day: We have known for years that Americans have not had enough emergency savings, and while some studies suggest that people are weathering the storm better than expected, other studies show that reserves are dwindling and that real trouble could lie ahead for a lot of families.
No matter how much reserves are depleted now, savers and consumers need to rebuild their emergency cash stash as soon as possible.
Enough is enough: The lockdown has shown that a lot of families have “shopping habits” that are more about getting out of the house, doing something new or just feeling in control than they are about real needs. Don’t spend money like you are entitled to whatever you want.
Family first: Many tragedies of the coronavirus will play out for months and years in families whose lost loved ones didn’t think they needed estate planning yet. Having the basic financial documents — a will, health-care directive and more — is a necessity; it will help your family move on from loss, without getting bogged down in confusion, law and emotion.
