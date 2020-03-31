METRO
BAKER, JOE WESLEY, 97, of South Chesterfield, an operator, widower of Anice V. Baker.
BURKEY, PHYLLIS MARYE CARTER, 90, of Chester, an administrative assistant, widow of Justin L. Burkey Sr.
CONDREY, IRENE JONES, 91, of Midlothian, widow of Merle Pleasant Condrey.
FALLON, GLORIA HUGHES, 94, of Henrico, a housewife, widow of Rudolph Anthony Fallon.
FRYE, CLARENCE EDWARD JR., 71, of Richmond.
GENONI, KENNETH ALLEN, 82, of Richmond, a patent attorney, husband of Marta Elena Reinoso Genoni.
GILLIS, JOHN MICHAEL, 70, of Manakin-Sabot, a business owner, husband of Judy B. Gillis.
HACKETT, PEARL A., 94, of Richmond.
HILL, JESSIE M., 82, of Richmond.
HOLLOWAY, GLORIA DELORISE, 65, of Richmond, a U.S. Postal Service employee.
HOLT, BETTY LOU WHITE, of Richmond, wife of Henry Winston Holt III.
LAMB, LON WILLIAM, 85, of Richmond, an Air Force veteran, a civil engineer.
LINK, GLORIA J., 77, of Chesterfield, an assistant manager at Crump’s Store, widow of Robert L. Link.
MAYO, DOROTHY M., 94, of Henrico, widow of Edgar Lee Mayo.
PIGSLEY, ANDREW CHARLES, 53, of Henrico, a photographer, husband of Kippi Pigsley.
REMINGTON, LESLIE ANN, 61, of Richmond.
SCHERTZ, OWEN, 61, of Richmond, a security guard.
STUTZMAN, HAROLD WAYNE, 76, of Mechanicsville, an Army veteran, a business owner, husband of Alice May Stutzman.
WAGNER, JOHN SAMUEL, 82, of Hanover, a Marine Corps veteran, a professional artist, widower of Patricia Ann Wagner.
WATSON, CLARA MADEN, 87, of Richmond, a homemaker, widow of Jake G. Watson.
WILLIAMSON, JAMES ANTHONY SR., 56, of Hanover, a truck driver, husband of Kacy Williamson.
VIRGINIA
AYLETT — PITTS, ERNEST WAYNE, 70, a farmer, husband of Anita Pitts.
BUFFALO JUNCTION — BOWEN, JOAN HITE, 84, an employee of Burlington Industries, widow of Carlton S. Bowen.
LEWISETTA — ROWE, MARTHA LAINE GARNER, 92, a clerk for Southern States, widow of Maurice Spear Rowe.
NEWPORT NEWS — GLOVER, TONY ONEAL, 63, a library technician.
SOUTH BOSTON — WHITT, GARY DAVIS, 69, husband of Sandra Saunders Whitt.
WALKERTON — BROOKEN, RALPH S., 73, a well driller.
