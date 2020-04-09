METRO
CHINN, ADA MAY KAHN, 93, of Henrico, a registered nurse, widow of Charles Emory Chinn.
DOUSTOUT, GAYNELLE RUTH BRITTON, 75, of Varina, a homemaker, wife of Gilbert Doustout Jr.
GARNETT, PHYLLIS A., 73, of Henrico, an assistant to general counsel for a law firm.
HOUSTON, WILLARD, of Richmond, widower of Georgiana Houston.
LAVELY, MARY ELIZABETH, 90, of Chesterfield, a nurse, widow of Robert E. Lavely.
NORRIS, GEORGE WESLEY, 70, of Maidens, a master plumber and the owner of a lawn care business, widower of Sandra Norris.
SITES, CAMERON SCOTT, 28, of Richmond, a painter.
SMITH, LINHERST, 82, of Goochland, husband of Lillian B. Smith.
TAYLOR, CHARLES M., of Henrico.
WASHINGTON, RAYMOND FRANKLIN SR., 84, of Richmond, an Air Force veteran, a laborer, widower of Maggie Washington.
VIRGINIA
CARTERSVILLE — RICE, EVA, 66, wife of Paul Rice.
FRANKLIN — RICKS, BENNY EDWARD, 71, a Navy veteran who served during the Vietnam War, a millwright at International Paper, husband of Marina Henderson Edwards.
JARRATT — PHELPS, JAMES EDWARD, 92, an Army Air Corps veteran who served during World War II, a plant manager for Georgia-Pacific Corp.
KENBRIDGE — BISHOP, VIRGINIA HAMLETT, 82, a homemaker, widow of Larry Franklin Bishop.
MOORE, BARBARA DODSON, 81, a purchasing agent for Southside Virginia Community College, widow of Daniel B. Moore.
LA CROSSE — LYNCH, WILLIAM LEE, 77, an employee of Homecraft Corp. and M&B Metal Co.
LYNCHBURG — QUARRIER, DAVID WOOLSTON, 77, husband of Frances Quarrier.
SOUTH BOSTON — ELLIOTT, LEWIS FRAZIER, 63, a senior claims agent with Virginia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co., husband of Donna Harris Elliott.
SOUTH HILL — GITTMAN, LUCY TOLBERT, 88, a homemaker, widow of Otis Packett Gittman.
WARSAW — FRANKLIN, MYRTLE MORRIS, 88, an executive secretary at Northern Neck State Bank, widow of George Edward Franklin Jr.
ELSEWHERE
GUILL, DARRELL LEE, 58, of Reidsville, N.C., formerly of South Boston, a supervisor for Avery Printing Co.
