METRO

ADKINS, JUDY CHRISTIAN, 64, of New Kent, a mailroom clerk.

CHINN, ADA MAY KAHN, 93, of Henrico, a registered nurse, widow of Charles Emory Chinn.

FEGGINS, RICHARD T., 32, of Mechanicsville, a Walmart employee.

HANNAN, BESSIE JOHNSTON, 96, of Richmond, widow of Elwyn Hannan.

HESS, JULIAN ALEXANDER, 26, of Richmond.

HILL, E.J. JR., 89, of Richmond, a Boeing engineer, widower of Dorothy Phillips Hill.

JOHNSTON, MARY GARLAND, 84, of New Kent, a teacher, wife of Miles Cary Macon Johnston Jr.

LOMAX, FRANK JR., 89, of Henrico, an Army veteran, a minister and a tax auditor for the federal government, husband of Barbara Coles Lomax.

PARKER, DARRYL A., 56, of Chesterfield, a lawyer, husband of Monica Covington Parker.

ROBINSON, REBECCA JEAN, 71, of Henrico, widower of Willie Robinson.

TAYLOR, CLARA B., 82, of Richmond, a sales clerk.

VIRGINIA

ALTON — MAIN, KATHRYN LYNN BETIT, 61, wife of Steven Glenn Main.

CHARLOTTE COURT HOUSE — QUARRIER, DAVID WOOLSTON, 77, a cattle farmer, husband of Frances Quarrier.

SOUTH BOSTON — WHITT, FRANCES SMITH, 89, widow of Owen Davis Whitt.

