METRO
ANDREWS, SYDNEY PEMBROKE JR., 70, of Chesterfield, an audit director, husband of Lilly Andrews.
BANKS, JUNIUS EDWARD SR., 86, of Richmond, a truck driver for Estes Express Lines, husband of Ruth Geraldine Fleming Banks.
BAUGHAN, ARTHUR ELWOOD, 91, of Hanover, a Marine Corps veteran, a purchasing agent.
BIRCHETT, RICHARD EUGENE JR., 69, of Henrico.
BLAYLOCK, ELEANOR HUDDLE, 87, of Richmond, an administrative assistant, wife of Wilmer Kenneth Blaylock.
BOURNE, BARRY JACKSON, 62, of Glen Allen, a real estate agent, husband of Emily Bourne.
BOYD, MILTON ALEXANDER, 94, of Henrico, an Army veteran, a doctor, widower of Catherine Genevieve Boyd.
BRINSER, ERSELL TRAVIS, 103, of Richmond, a homemaker.
CHAPMAN, JAMES EARL, 42, of Chesterfield.
CHEATHAM, CAREN LETITIA, 56, of Richmond, a department store clerk.
COHEE, MARK, 61, of Richmond, a gardener.
DABNEY, CHARLES WILLIAM JR., 72, of Chesterfield.
DABNEY, HERBERT ALLEN III, 68, of Richmond.
DeMARCO, BERNARD LEE SR., 86, of Richmond, a Navy and Coast Guard veteran.
EATON, JON JOSEPH, 82, of Hanover, an Army veteran, husband of Carolyn Cunningham Eaton.
EDWARDS, BETTY JEAN MOSBY, 86, of Henrico.
ELLIS, BERNARD EDWARD, 69, of Henrico, a driver, partner of Bonnie Loehr.
GARDNER, JEAN BOWLES BERKLE, 91, of Chesterfield, an account clerk and retail clerk.
GIBBS, CHARLOTTE THOMAS, 70, of Richmond.
GODDIN, GEORGE TRUEHART, 96, of Richmond, husband of Betty Goddin.
GRINNELL, MARY ANN, 87, of Goochland.
HALIBURTON, JOANNDRA C., 60, of Richmond.
HARLOW, WALTER WAYNE, 79, of Chester, a factory instrument mechanic, husband of Brenda A. Harlow.
HAYWARD, LEON HUNTER, 88, of Henrico, an investment adviser, widower of Dorothy Stevens Hayward.
HESTER, LEONARD PIERCE SR., 86, of Mechanicsville, an Army National Guard veteran, a commercial appliance regional sales manager, husband of Jeanne Hester.
HILL, BESSIE WALKER, 77, of Richmond.
HILL, DELORIS REBECCA STURDAVANT, 87, of Richmond.
HILL, E.J. JR., 89, of Richmond, an engineer with Boeing, widower of Dorothy Phillips Hill.
HINSON, BERTHA PHAUP, 92, of Midlothian, a beauty consultant, widow of Allan J. Phaup Jr. and Lewis Hinson.
HOWARD, NANCY CURTIS, 73, of Richmond, a system analyst.
JAMERSON, LINDA LaVERNE, 72, of Chesterfield, a nurse’s assistant.
JOHNSON, VIRGINIA A., 97, of Chesterfield, widow of William Johnson Sr.
JORDON, ALBERT BECK JR., 77, of Providence Forge, an electrical engineer.
KELLISON, CLIFFORD DEAN, 62, of Goochland, an auto body technician, husband of Vicki Tillack Kellison.
KESLER, JEANNE OSBORNE, 91, of Hanover, widow of George Kesler.
LACKEY, IRENE REIDY, 76, of Richmond, a management analyst, widow of Joseph Paul Lackey.
LAUCELLA, MARIE F., 91, of Richmond, a bank teller, widow of Kenneth E. Laucella.
LUDWIG, JEAN M. KEENAN, 85, of Midlothian, wife of Charles Ludwig.
LYONS, PATRICIA HOWLAND, 64, of Richmond, a teacher.
MANSFIELD, EVELYN ISABEL DIBLE, 99, of Hanover, widow of Virgil C. Mansfield.
MEADE, EDWIN BAYLIES JR., 95, of Richmond, husband of Lucy Burwell Meade.
MIGNOTT, YOULANDA M., 55, of Chesterfield, a certified nursing assistant, wife of Paul A. Mignott Sr.
MYERS, DONALD FORD, 92, of Henrico, owner and CEO of Myers Repair Co. Inc., husband of Thelma Louise Myers.
NEWBERRY, ALLAN DAVID, 59, of Varina, owner of East End Custom Cycles.
PEARSON, BREW PORTER, 76, of Richmond, a bank teller.
PHILLIPS, RAGAN THOMAS, of Ashland, an Air Force veteran, husband of Phyllis Theroux.
PRICE, JAMES L. SR., 78, of Chesterfield, a principal and basketball coach.
SATTERWHITE, NANCY, of Mechanicsville, a homemaker, widow of Phil Satterwhite.
SNEIDE, LARRY JOHN, 77, of Chester, a Navy lieutenant, husband of Joan Sneide.
STATON, FRANCES WOOD, 82, of Henrico, a worker in administration, widow of Earl C. Staton.
TRUMAN, EMMA JACKSON, of Richmond, widow of William Truman.
VICKERY, PAMELA JEAN, 66, of Quinton, an office manager, wife of Kevin Vickery.
WALKER, EARL C. SR., 95, of Mechanicsville, husband of Gloria Johns Walker.
WATSON, CLARA MADEN, 87, of Henrico, a homemaker, widow of Jake G. Watson.
WELSH, CAROLE AUSTIN, 75, of Henrico, a teacher, wife of Joe Welsh.
WILLSEY, NANCY LILLIAN MAY, 69, of Charles City, a certified nursing assistant.
WOOLDRIDGE, JOAN BROOKS, 66, of Midlothian, a physician, wife of James Walter Wooldridge Jr.
VIRGINIA
CHASE CITY — PROPST, LARRY S., 73, pastor of Jeffress Baptist Church, husband of Mary Propst.
FRANKLIN — STERLING, KENNETH A. SR., 75, an engineer at International Paper, widower of Glenda Whitley Helms Sterling.
POWHATAN — PALMER, SARAH ELIZABETH, 20, a grocery clerk.
SALUDA — KNIGHT, ASHTON ELLWOOD, 81, widower of Mary W. Knight.
ELSEWHERE
ASHWORTH, BARBARA, 70, of St. Petersburg, Fla., formerly of Richmond, a dancer.
EBERHARD, KATHLEEN C., 91, of Houston, an executive assistant, widow of Robert W. Eberhard.
PECK, WILLIAM ROBERT SR., 86, of Plainsboro, N.J., formerly of Richmond, an employee of Havertys Furniture Co.
RAGLAND, ELAINE M., 92, of Winston-Salem, N.C., formerly of Richmond, a school administrator, widow of David James Ragland.
ROHRMOSER, TIMOTHY LEO, 68, of Ludington, Mich., formerly of Chesterfield, husband of Pat Rohrmoser.
