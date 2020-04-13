METRO
ANDERSON, NELLIE B., of Henrico.
BULLARD, JESSE E., 82, of Chesterfield, a banker, husband of Susan Bullard.
CARTER, NANNIE BEA, 85, of Richmond, a central supply worker for Johnston-Willis Hospital.
CORDLE, WALLACE S. SR., 93, of Chesterfield, a Virginia Department of Taxation employee, widower of Phyllis Hash Cordle.
GRAHAM, LINDA DeCANTIS, 61, of Henrico, a management executive, companion of Charles Graham.
HARRIS-SCARBOROUGH, FRANCESCA MONET, 31, of Richmond, a fraud prevention representative for Capital One.
JACKSON, HENRY W. JR., 79, of Chesterfield, a self-employed worker, husband of Jean D. Jackson.
LEE, ESTELLE V., 94, of Henrico, a nurse’s aide.
LEE, JANE THOMPSON, 90, of Richmond, an employee of a cleaning company, widow of Tucker Lee.
LOMAX, FRANK JR., 89, of Henrico, an Army veteran, a minister and tax auditor, husband of Barbara C. Lomax.
McCLENDON, EVELINE T., 85, of Glen Allen, a librarian.
RACKETT, MARGUERITA WASH, 91, of Glen Allen, widow of Reynolds Holman Rackett Jr.
SETZER, THOMAS E. JR., 71, of North Chesterfield, a blade maker, husband of Catherine Setzer.
SHELTON, JOHN WAYNE, 65, of Richmond, a minister.
TRIBBLE, VIOLET GRIZZARD, 98, of Hanover, a worker in accounting, widow of James E. Tribble Sr.
WOOD, THOMAS MOORE JR., 90, of Henrico, a manager for C&P Telephone Co., husband of Ada Wood.
WRIGHT, JAMES ELMO, 82, of Richmond.
VIRGINIA
BRODNAX — WALKER, SIDNEY EUGENE, 72, an employee of the Virginia Department of Corrections.
BUFFALO JUNCTION — KREMPL, JOSEPH CARL, 96, widower of Josephine Winifred Long Krempl.
CARRSVILLE — KEETER, KEITH RANDALL, 61, a scalesman at International Paper.
HAYNESVILLE — FRANKLIN, MYRTLE MORRIS, 88, a Northern Neck State Bank employee.
LOTTSBURG — CLARK, WAYNE LESLIE, 77, an employee of the Sand Springs, Okla., school system, husband of Patricia Ann McDonel Clark.
PAMPLIN — SPAIN, THOMAS CLAIBORNE, 90, a Navy veteran who served during the Korean War, husband of Ann Dickerson Spain.
SOUTH BOSTON — FRANKLIN, BRENDA CHILDRESS, 71, a seamstress with Tultex Industries, widow of Clarence Cleveland Franklin Sr.
VICTORIA — MOORE, CLYDE WAYNE SR., 92, an Army veteran, a telephone installer, husband of Cassie Gilliland Moore.
ELSEWHERE
CALL, JOE H., 86, of Raleigh, N.C.
FORE, JUDITH CLARKE, 64, of Boone, N.C., companion of Dale Gryder.
GARNER, WILLIAM CHRISTIAN, 77, of Fort Mill, S.C., formerly of Richmond, a Coast Guard veteran, an operations manager for Markel Corp., husband of Robin Elizabeth Sullivan Garner.
