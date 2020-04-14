METRO

ADAMS, JANE CLEVELAND, 90, of Richmond, an Occidental Petroleum employee.

ALLEN, HORACE M. JR., 71, of Richmond, a Richmond Times-Dispatch employee, husband of Patricia Talley-Allen.

ARRINGTON, JOSEPH, 76, of Richmond, a postmaster, husband of Hilda Smith.

BALDWIN, JOAN S., 74, of Chester, a manager in banking, wife of Clyde Baldwin Jr.

BOWERS, STEPHANIE LYNN, 56, of Henrico.

BRUNEL, FRANCIS GREGORY, 72, of Mechanicsville, an accountant, husband of Cheryl Courtney Brunel.

DABNEY, HERBERT ALLEN III, 68, of Richmond, a musician, husband of Celestin Dabney.

DABNEY, JOSHUA, 25, of Richmond.

ELLIOTT, KATHLEEN ANN, 66, of Chesterfield, a Realtor.

FORD, RUDOPLH E. JR., 63, of Richmond, an educator.

FREELIN, CYNTHIA GARRISON, 71, of Henrico.

HALL, TERESA HUNT, 65, of Sandston, wife of Kenny Hall.

HARRIS, NAOMI M., of Richmond.

HASKINS, ARTHUR R. JR., 77, of Richmond, widower of Karleen Haskins.

HINTON, MARGARET JACKSON, 91, of Richmond.

INGRAM, VANESSA F., 65, of Henrico.

JACKSON, HENRY W. JR., 79, of North Chesterfield, a truck driver, husband of Jean Delois Jackson.

MILLSAPS, WILLIAM H. JR., 77, of Henrico, an executive editor, vice president, sports editor and columnist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch, husband of Nancy Hurt Millsaps.

PINE, JOSEPH, 89, of New Kent, an Air Force veteran, a chef.

VIRGINIA

CHARLOTTESVILLE — BOOKER, BARBARA ANN, 88, a teacher and librarian.

DeWITT — STASZEWSKI, EDWARD ARTHUR, 62, a technician.

IRVINGTON — MURPHY, LUCY JONES, 92, a librarian, widow of William Russell Murphy.

MATTAPONI INDIAN RESERVATION — GUNDAKER, ROBERT HARRISON, 77, an electrician, widower of Teuila Gundaker.

NORFOLK — PATE, BARBARA SIMPSON, 74, wife of Harlee Pate.

NORTHUMBERLAND — SIDDONS, RUTH LYNDA WALKER, 72, an assistant to the president at Bank of Lancaster, wife of Jay Siddons.

ORANGE — GORDON, RUTH GRIGG, 87, wife of John Gordon.

VICTORIA — LYNCH, FRANK HERMAN JR., 67, a Navy veteran, widower of Cheryl Lynch.

ELSEWHERE

INGE, SANDRA LOUISE PERKINS, 53, of Summerville, S.C., formerly of Richmond, a mammogram technician, wife of Stephen Inge.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email