METRO
ARRINGTON, JOSEPH, 76, of Richmond, a postmaster, widower of Hilda Smith Arrington.
BANDY, BOGLE, 68, of Quinton, a foreman.
BARNES, STANLEY ROCKY, 71, of Henrico, an Army veteran.
BOYD, JUDITH ANN, 67, of Chesterfield, a homemaker, widow of Gay Eugene Boyd.
BRYANT, ROBERT L., 93, of Henrico, an Air Force veteran, a truck driver, husband of Gladys V. Fleming Bryant.
JONES, ELIZABETH CARTER, 102, of Richmond, widow of Joseph W. Jones.
JONES, NATHANIEL E. SR., 53, of Richmond, an Army veteran.
MEADOR, WANDA KAYE, 68, of Richmond, a waitress.
MUMPOWER, DIANNE LAYTON, 57, of Henrico.
SELDON, WENDELL LYNN, 90, of Richmond, a public administrator, husband of Barbara Anne Darlington Seldon.
THOMPKINS, CLARENCE WELTON JR., 78, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran, a driver, widower of Betty Thompkins.
WINSTON, ELTON O’NEIL, 43, of Richmond.
VIRGINIA
HOPEWELL — CRAWLEY, JAMES JR., 80, a worker at a paper company.
IRVINGTON — MURPHY, LUCY JONES, 92, a librarian, widow of William R. Murphy.
NEWPORT NEWS — WALLIS, RACHEL QUINN, 92, a nurse, widow of James Wallis.
OILVILLE — TURNER, OTIS J., 72.
RED OAK — JONES, LUCILLE F., 98, an employee of Russell Stover Candies.
TAPPAHANNOCK — LOWERY, LOUISE MILBY, 88, a quality assurance manager for Raytheon Corp., widow of Ozy Jefferson Lowery.
VIRGILINA — TUCK, WILSON LANE, 69, a tobacco farmer, widower of Joan Wilbourne Tuck.
ELSEWHERE
CALL, JOSEPH HUGH, 86, of Raleigh, N.C., formerly of Richmond, husband of Sara Lecky Call.
MASSEY, CHARLES WEBSTER, 96, of Columbia, S.C., formerly of Hanover, an Army veteran, widower of Jean Raley Massey.
