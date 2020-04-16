METRO

BROADDUS, DABNEY TODD JR., 77, of Richmond, a brick mason, widower of Myrna Broaddus.

COOPER, LEROY M., 78, of Richmond, an Air Force veteran, husband of Gwendolyn Pettis Cooper.

FORD, RUDOLPH E. JR., 63, of Henrico, an educator.

FOWLER, TOMMIE J., 71, of Sandston, wife of Ronald Fowler.

GLENN, GERALD O., 66, of Chesterfield, a bishop, husband of Marcietia Glenn.

HARPER, FLORENCE RANDOLPH, 92, of Powhatan.

HARRIS, EARL WENDELL, 48, of Richmond.

HARRIS, WILMER LEONIDAS JR., 72, of Richmond, a worker in sales for the Tourneau watch company.

HOPKINS, ANNE K., 82, of Richmond.

PECK, RUSSELL SHANNON, 85, of Richmond.

PILCHER, RICHARDS BERKLEY, 80, of Richmond, a mechanic, husband of Marion E. Pilcher.

REISENWITZ, DAVID, 78, of Henrico, an Army veteran, an educator at the Science Museum of Virginia and an adjunct professor at the University of Richmond and Virginia Commonwealth University, husband of Hope Reisenwitz.

SMITH, MARIAN KAY, 84, of Richmond, an administrative assistant for the Virginia General Assembly.

STONE, AARON L. SR., 68, of Richmond, husband of Lenora Stone.

WHITE, LISA YVETTE, 52, of Richmond.

WILLIAMS, ANNIE M., of Richmond.

WILLIAMS, FRANKLIN O. JR., 50, of Richmond, a driver for Federal Express.

WILLIS, JAMES F. JR., of Richmond.

WOO, SUIE WAH, 68, of Richmond, a worker in the Department of Records for the Library of Virginia.

VIRGINIA

CHASE CITY — LENHART, MICHAEL ROY, 68, co-owner of Lenhart Brothers Automotive, husband of Denise Jones Lenhart.

CLARKSVILLE — NOAH, JOSEPH WATSON, 92, a veteran of the Maritime Service, Marine Corps and Air Force who served during World War II and the Korean War, an engineering cost analyst and aerial photographer, husband of Betty Richardson Noah.

RUCKERSVILLE — KERSEY, MARTHA MAY HART HITER, 79, wife of Thomas E. Kersey.

RUTHER GLEN — SAMUEL, APRIL LYNNE, 39.

WHITE STONE — DAVIS, EVON BEVERLY, 79, a homemaker, wife of Robert Lee Davis.

ELSEWHERE

WILKINSON, DONALD M. JR., 82, of New York.

