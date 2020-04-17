METRO
BODDIE, MARY CELESTE, 82, of Goochland, a bank official.
COOPER, LEROY M., 78, of Richmond, an Air Force veteran, husband of Gwendolyn Pettis Cooper.
McCLENDON, EVELINE TUCKER, 85, of Glen Allen, a school librarian.
MEALY, VERGETTA, 74, of Henrico.
WAGNER, FREDRIC PORTER, 84, of Hanover, a Virginia Department of Transportation employee, widower of Sheila Jean Lovins Wagner.
WOO, SUIE WAH, 68, of Richmond, a worker in record management for the Commonwealth of Virginia.
VIRGINIA
EMPORIA — MOSELEY, DOROTHY PARRISH, 77, wife of Frank M. Moseley.
NEW CANTON — BICKFORD, PEGGY ANN EMERT, 68, a postmaster of the Arvonia Post Office, wife of Steve Bickford.
WARSAW — DELANO, JEANETTE BLANCHE, 91, a restaurant clerk, widow of Harry Beale Delano.
WEST POINT — PAYTON, MARTHA SCOTT, 88, a special education teacher, widow of Wadell L. Payton Sr.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.