METRO

BODDIE, MARY CELESTE, 82, of Goochland, a bank official.

COOPER, LEROY M., 78, of Richmond, an Air Force veteran, husband of Gwendolyn Pettis Cooper.

McCLENDON, EVELINE TUCKER, 85, of Glen Allen, a school librarian.

MEALY, VERGETTA, 74, of Henrico.

WAGNER, FREDRIC PORTER, 84, of Hanover, a Virginia Department of Transportation employee, widower of Sheila Jean Lovins Wagner.

WOO, SUIE WAH, 68, of Richmond, a worker in record management for the Commonwealth of Virginia.

VIRGINIA

EMPORIA — MOSELEY, DOROTHY PARRISH, 77, wife of Frank M. Moseley.

NEW CANTON — BICKFORD, PEGGY ANN EMERT, 68, a postmaster of the Arvonia Post Office, wife of Steve Bickford.

WARSAW — DELANO, JEANETTE BLANCHE, 91, a restaurant clerk, widow of Harry Beale Delano.

WEST POINT — PAYTON, MARTHA SCOTT, 88, a special education teacher, widow of Wadell L. Payton Sr.

Tags

