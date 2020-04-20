METRO
ADKINS, ALVIN WENDELL SR., 68, of Charles City, an Army veteran, co-owner of Glory Maid Services, husband of Loretta Christian Adkins.
BAKER, GLENN, 76, of Richmond, husband of Claudette Baker.
BARNES, CAROLE EILEEN COLLINS, 85, of Henrico, a medical technologist, widow of John Robert Barnes.
BOGGESS, MARY ZELMA KING, 93, of Henrico, an employee of FFV/Interbake, widow of Girves Boggess Jr.
BROWN, SELMA GORDESKY, 100, of Richmond, a homemaker.
BYNUM, CLYDE, 90, of Richmond, a U.S. Postal Service employee.
CARVER, EMILY MAE JOYNER, 75, of Richmond.
FOX, DAMARIUS, 43, of Richmond.
FRIEND, MARGARET K., 90, of Henrico.
GORE, NORMA ROUTT, 81, of Richmond, wife of James L. Gore Sr.
HANSON, HILDA R., 84, of Glen Allen, a teacher for the Richmond school system, wife of Richard A. Hanson.
HOPKINS, ANNE MARIE KING, 82, of Richmond, wife of Nathaniel W. Hopkins Sr.
JACKSON, EARL S. JR., 63, of Richmond.
KELLY, MICHAEL DAVID, 59, of Chesterfield, an Army master sergeant, a systems administrator for the Virginia Department of Social Services, husband of Nancy Guthrie Kelly.
MORTON, LEON, 55, of Richmond, a construction worker.
MYERS, WILLIAM CLIFFORD, 84, of Hanover, a mechanical engineer, husband of Georgie Catherine Myers.
O’NEIL, DELILAH SHAVER, 71, of Powhatan, a secretary.
PECK, RUSSELL SHANNON, 85, of Richmond.
SAMS, ANNIS DALE, 57, of Henrico, a medical billing clerk.
SMITH, JAMES PATTERSON SR., 84, of Mechanicsville, an Air Force veteran, an electronic technician.
SNEED, JESSE J., 64, of Henrico, an Army veteran, a machine operator for Reynolds Metals, husband of Marie A. Knight-Sneed.
WAGNER, FREDRIC PORTER, 84, of Hanover, an employee of the Virginia Department of Transportation, widower of Sheila Jean Lovins Wagner.
WEATHERFORD, LAURA JANE SMITH, 86, of Henrico, a management assistant, widow of James E. Weatherford Sr.
WERNER, RUTH HEMP, 78, of Hanover, a physical therapist, wife of Helmut Werner.
WILLIAMS, FRANKLIN OTTO JR., 50, of Richmond, a driver for FedEx.
YOUNG, RUDOLPH SR., 87, of Henrico, an Army veteran, a city employee, widower of Annie Bell Beavers Young.
ZIMM, ALAN, 99, of Richmond, a tailor.
VIRGINIA
BLACKSTONE — GRAVATT, WILLIAM MONCURE III, 74, a lawyer.
CALLAO — DAWSON, JANE MELTON, 83, a nurse, wife of John F. Dawson.
CREWE — EASTER, FRANK MARTIN JR., 64.
DINWIDDIE — OVERBY, ELIZABETH B., 78, a secretary, widow of Thomas E. Overby.
ESSEX — DAVIS, CALLIE McGREGOR, 68.
FALLS CHURCH — COYNE, ALISON HURDLE, 39, an FBI employee, wife of Mark Coyne.
HALIFAX — SALLEY, GLADYS TRICKEY, 95, widow of James Robert Salley.
HEATHSVILLE — SMITH, HAROLD CRAIG, 66, a minister of Morattico Baptist Church, husband of Janet S. Smith.
LAWRENCEVILLE — DOYLE, SHIRLEY ANN WRITTENBERRY, 80, a sales auditor for Peebles, wife of Wesley Dewitt Doyle.
NATHALIE — ALLRED, DAVID EARL, 72, an employee of Old Dominion Insulation, husband of Joyce Moorefield Allred.
PRINCE GEORGE — TALIAFERRO, TRACY LEE, 57, a chief executive officer in the hospice field.
SOUTH BOSTON — MAYO, JULIA ERNESTINE, 72, an employee of Halifax Regional Hospital, widow of Gayle Mayo.
SOUTH HILL — ARRINGTON, PHILIP FRANCIS, 73, an Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War, owner/operator of P.F. Arrington Painting Inc., husband of Mary Lou Tolbert Arrington.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.