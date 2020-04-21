METRO

BANKS, RUTH G. FLEMING, 82, of Richmond, a machine operator for Reynolds Metals International, widow of Junius E. Banks Sr.

BRADSHAW, LESLIE LEE JR., 88, of Chesterfield, an Air Force veteran, a Philip Morris USA employee, widower of Kathryn Bradshaw.

DICKERSON, JIMMY R., 77, of Chesterfield, an electrician, widower of Dale Marie Dickerson.

GRAY, PETER MORGAN, 84, of Goochland, an Army veteran, a manager.

HANSON, HILDA R., 84, of Glen Allen, a teacher, widow of Richard A. Hanson.

McLARN, VIOLET, 73, of Chesterfield, a homemaker, widow of Ronald McLarn.

NASH, GERALDINE, 95, of Richmond, a custodian.

TOUTSI, GENE MASON, 75, of Richmond, an art teacher for the Henrico school system, wife of John S. Toutsi.

VAUGHAN, MARY BELCHER, 76, of Chesterfield, a homemaker, wife of Douglas Vaughan.

WATKINS, GLADYS, 87, of North Chesterfield.

WRIGHT, RONALD RYAN, 69, of Mechanicsville, an Army veteran, husband of Joni McNamara.

VIRGINIA

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — PAULEY, JAMES WHITTEN, 80, an Army veteran, husband of Margaret Elizabeth Pauley.

DINWIDDIE — PARSLOW, JACK FRANK, 77, an Army veteran, a transport nurse for the Department of Veterans Affairs, widower of June Barrett Parslow.

HALIFAX — SALLEY, GLADYS TRICKEY, 95, widow of James Robert Salley.

HAMPTON — ROBINSON, PURCELL LINDSEY JR., 68.

PRINCE GEORGE — GOOD, ARLEEN MINOR, 85, a homemaker, wife of Raymond W. Good Sr.

SMITHFIELD — GLOVER, DAVID RAY, 86, a salesman, widower of Linda Faulkner Glover.

SOUTH BOSTON — DAVIS, VIRGINIA PARRISH, 94, a store clerk with Davis Fruit Stand, widow of Columbus Colin Davis.

SUTHERLIN — BARKSDALE, JOHN BEVERLY, 86, a railroad worker, husband of Patricia Collie Barksdale.

WALKERTON — BARNETTE, RONNIE LATON, 77, a Marine Corps veteran, an owner of an HVAC business, husband of Constance Fay Taylor Barnette.

ELSEWHERE

PIERCE, WAYNE CALVIN, 68, of Iredell County, N.C., formerly of Virginia, an Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War.

