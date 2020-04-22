METRO
ALLEN, HORACE MAJOR JR., 71, of Richmond, a National Guard veteran, a district manager for the Richmond Times-Dispatch, widower of Patricia Allen.
BROWN, WILMA B., 99, of Chesterfield, a Federal Reserve Bank employee, widow of J. Bryan Brown and David O. Templeman.
GLASCO, HAROLD ALVIN, 89, of Mechanicsville, a Federal Reserve Bank employee, husband of Frances Glasco.
JACOBS, ROBERT LEWIS, 80, of Richmond, a Coast Guard veteran, husband of Elizabeth Bailey Jacobs.
JONES, GARY D. SR., 65, of Richmond.
PLEASANTS, EDWARD L., 73, of Richmond, an Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War, husband of Frances M. Taylor-Pleasants.
POWELL, ROSE ADAMS, 80, of Chesterfield, a homemaker, widow of Carrell E. Powell.
REID, THOMAS JR., 74, of Richmond.
RILEY, ETTA B., 89, of Chesterfield.
SAYLES, FELITA YOLANDA, 54, of Henrico, a bank operations production coordinator.
SLAYBAUGH, ANGIE, 86, of Powhatan, a bookkeeper, wife of Billy Slaybaugh.
SOMERVILLE, PAMALA, 60, of Richmond.
THOMAS, GLORIA, 60, of Richmond.
TILLERSON, MABEL HUTCHERSON, 91, of Richmond, a surgical tray preparer, widow of Robert Lee Tillerson Sr.
WOOD, ROGER HARRISON, 75, of Henrico, a telephone technician and union leader, husband of Margaret Wood.
YARBOROUGH, SHIRLEY SAYLES, 73, of Henrico, a machine operator.
VIRGINIA
ALTON — HURTEAU, PAULA GERETRUDE, 66, an employee of Annin Flagmakers, wife of Thomas William Hurteau.
AYLETT — BOWLER, ARTHUR SR., 85, owner of Bowler Auto Service, widower of Elva Bowler.
CHARLOTTE COURT HOUSE — HENSLEY, JERRY D., 84, a mechanic, widower of Mary N. Hensley.
CLARKSVILLE — BOOTH, MARY EUBANK, 77, wife of Doug MacArthur Booth.
BURWELL, DOROTHY ROYSTER, 88, an employee of Burlington Industries, widow of Earnest Adam Burwell.
CREWE — FAHRBACH, MARIAN SIMMONS, 98, owner of The Far-Back Antique Shop.
EMPORIA — DOYLE, SHIRLEY ALLEN, a sales clerk, wife of William Neal Doyle.
FRANKLIN — POPE, SHIRLEY MADDREY, 83, a homemaker, widow of Stanley Wilson Pope.
SOUTH BOSTON — BOWES, LOUISE REAVES, 85, a cashier at Halifax Theater, widow of Fred Kent Bowes Sr.
ZUNI — FOWLER, KAY MUNFORD, 76, a Farmers Bank employee, widow of Robert Clifton Fowler.
ELSEWHERE
BYNUM, CLYDE, 90, of Lillington, N.C., formerly of Richmond, an Army veteran, a postal worker, widower of Susan B. Bynum.
NEWLON, MARGARET ELIZABETH, 73, of Charles Town, W.Va., formerly of Stuart, wife of Benjamin Royall Newlon.
WILLIAMS, KEVIN A., 57, of Owings Mills, Md., an educator, husband of Michele R. Williams.
