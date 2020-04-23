METRO
ARMSTRONG, MARGARET ESTELLA, 87, of Richmond, widow of Robert Armstrong.
BRANCH, ALFRED L. JR., 65, of Richmond, a warehouse worker.
BREWER, ALICE OLIVIA, 96, of Richmond, widow of Robert Orrin Brewer.
BROWN, WILMA B., 99, of Chesterfield, a check clerk for the Federal Reserve, widow of David O. Templeman.
BRUNSON, GEORGE W. JR., 71, of Richmond, a laborer for a food company, husband of Linda M. Brunson.
ECHOLS, ROSS ALFRED JR., 55, of Henrico.
GALT, ERMA LOU, 84, of Richmond, a homemaker.
HILL, BARBARA, of Richmond.
JOHNSON, LUCION A. JR., 81, of Richmond, an assistant principal for the Hanover school system, widower of Lillian Massenburg Johnson.
NEBLETT, THERESITA C., 87, of Henrico.
PRINGLE, JESSIE MAE, 93, of Richmond.
PYLES, LINDA FAY, 68, of Highland Springs.
STUDEVANT, INEZ, 84, of Richmond, a custodian for the Chesterfield school system.
TAYLOR, BEVERLY FENNER, 80, of Richmond, an insurance underwriter with HRH Insurance, widow of Richard F. Taylor.
TROJANOWSKI, MICHAEL, 52, of Powhatan, owner of Dominion Youth Services, husband of Patricia Mary Trojanowski.
WELLFORD, ERNEST PENN, 91, of Richmond, a mechanical engineer.
VIRGINIA
AMELIA — GINGERICH, MIRIAM RUTH, 79, a billing clerk for Estes Trucking.
HIGHLAND — JORDAN, ERNEST B. JR., 79, husband of Tessie S. Jordan.
SOUTH BOSTON — TUCK, NANNIE ELIZABETH, 93, an employee of Daystrom Furniture, widow of Willard Tuck.
MILLBORO SPRINGS — BREEDE, WILLIAM JOSEPH JR., 65.
ST. STEPHENS CHURCH — RING, WALTER HENRY JR., 80, an insurance salesman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.