METRO
ANDRE, EMILY STAINBACK, 82, of Richmond, a homemaker, wife of George Andre.
BROWN, WILMA B., 99, of Chesterfield, a check clerk for the Federal Reserve, widow of David O. Templeman.
CLARKE, MABLE L., 92, of Sandston, a CVS warehouse worker.
COPPEDGE, JOHN WILLIAM JR., 65, of Henrico, an Army veteran, a respiratory therapist for Richmond Community Hospital, husband of Janice S. Coppedge.
CUMMING, DOLORES ENGLISH, of Henrico, a Women’s Army Corps veteran, an artist, widow of Donald S. Cumming.
HOLMAN, SHIRLEY T., 83, of Ashland, a machine operator for Union Camp, husband of Evelyn T. Holman.
REYNOLDS, ERIKA ANNELIESE, 84, of Richmond, a medical worker, widow of Guy A. Reynolds.
TROJANOWSKI, MICHAEL, 52, of Powhatan, owner of Dominion Youth Services, husband of Patricia Mary Trojanowski.
VIRGINIA
CAROLINE — CARAWAN, CHARLIE F., 83, a millwright, husband of Shirley Haislip Carawan.
LAWRENCEVILLE — BLAND, EDDIE H., 77, a coach, teacher and administrator for the Brunswick school system, husband of Bessie Bland.
MATHEWS — WYATT, CATHERINE JOYCE, 82, wife of Norman B. Wyatt.
MILLBORO SPRINGS — BREEDE, WILLIAM, 65.
NATHALIE — RICHARDSON, KENNETH WAYNE, 68, an employee of South Boston’s Department of Public Works, husband of Joan Davis Richardson.
ELSEWHERE
CRENSHAW, EDITH WILMOUTH, 89, of Waldorf, Md., formerly of Halifax, widow of Hunter S. Crenshaw.
TISDALE, PAMELA THOMPSON, 72, of Laurinburg, N.C., formerly of Richmond, wife of Robert C. Tisdale.
