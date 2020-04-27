METRO
FETTER, ELIZABETH JANE, 91, of Midlothian, wife of Robert Fetter.
GAINES, DAVID THOMAS, 69, of Richmond.
GAYLE, ELSIE CORKER, 78, of Hanover.
HALL, BRENDA LUSH, 78, of Richmond, a homemaker, wife of Willie Ed Hall.
HART, THELMA H., 83, of Richmond, a teacher for the Richmond school system, widow of Frank B. Hart Jr.
HENSON, LOIS S., 83, of Crozier.
HOOTEN, RONALD DEAN, 75, of Richmond, a professor at Birmingham-Southern College, husband of Patricia See Hooten.
HUGHES, NANCY KOCHEVAR, 84, of Midlothian, a computer programmer, widow of Frank A. Hughes Jr.
JACKSON, WARREN T., 73, of Rockville.
JOHNSON, LUCION A. JR., 81, of Henrico, an assistant principal, widower of Lillian Massenburg Johnson.
JOHNSON, STEVEN LEWIS SR., 69, of Sandston, a Coast Guard veteran, a Verizon employee, widower of Jean Johnson.
JONES, HOWARD J., 72, of Richmond, a contractor.
LAWRENCE, EARL JOSEPH, of Richmond.
McDOWELL, DESEAN JR., of Richmond.
MILLER, CHARLES E. SR., 73, of Midlothian, an Army veteran, a computer operator, husband of Beatrice Miller.
MYERS, CARL JOSEPH SR., 86, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran, a clerk with the U.S. Postal Service, widower of Maggie Mae Myers.
O’NEILL, NICHOLAS PATRICK, 72, of Richmond.
PLEASANTS, EDWARD L., 73, of Henrico, an Army veteran, husband of Frances M. Taylor-Pleasants.
SIMMONS, JOHN WAYNE, 83, of Hanover, a salesman for Lowe’s, husband of Dorothy Simmons.
TAYLOR, CHELCIE GENE SR., 67, of Hanover, a pressman, husband of Shirley Hepp Taylor.
THOMPSON, OTELIA, 103, of Henrico.
WHITE, ROBERT CURTIS, 82, of New Kent, a Smurfit Stone employee.
WILLIAMS, JEROME, 27, of Henrico.
WILLIS, THOMAS GARLAND JR., 59, of Chesterfield, a painter.
VIRGINIA
MARTINSVILLE — OWEN, LEROY DAVIS, 96, an employee of Universal Leaf Tobacco Co., husband of Ann Brodie Owen.
RUTHER GLEN — SIMMS, JAMES, 82, a banking employee, husband of Joanne Simms.
SOUTH HILL — MASON, ROGER DEAN, 78, an AT&T engineer.
NORTHINGTON, THOMAS LEE, 64.
URBANNA — HALL, FRANCIS, 99, owner/operator of F.L. Hall Petroleum, widower of Ada Marie Shackelford Hall.
