METRO
ARCHER, ALBERT C., of Richmond.
CARROLL, SHIRLEY ANN, 88, of Henrico.
CLARKE, BERTHA LOUISE, of Richmond.
CONTI, FRED L., 84, of Chesterfield, a pressman, husband of Jane M. Conti.
CRISMAN, EVELYN COOPER, 83, of Hanover, a computer programmer.
DABNEY, HATTIE L., 90, of Henrico, a private-duty nurse.
EDWARDS, VIRGINIA HOLT JOHNSON, 85, of Powhatan, a school bus driver, widow of John Kenneth Edwards.
EPPS, BERNICE WRIGHT, 71, of Henrico.
GARNETT, BRENDA G., 65, of Mechanicsville, an employee of Owens & Minor.
GUTHRIE, CHARLES MELVIN, 95, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran, an excavator, widower of Mary Linda Chenault Guthrie.
HARRIS, ERVIN T. JR., 63, of Richmond, husband of Nettie L. Harris.
JENKS, LOGAN ALLEN, 21, of Ashland.
JONES, THOMAS, of Richmond.
LONG, DOUGLAS H., 76, of Chesterfield, a diesel mechanic, husband of Carolyn Long.
LUCY, CALVIN TOMPKINS JR., 93, of Midlothian, an electrical engineer.
McGOVERN, KEVIN JOSEPH, 70, of Glen Allen, a marketing researcher for Wells Fargo Bank, husband of Irene Anne McGovern.
MONROE, CAROLYN, 65, of Richmond, a worker in child support enforcement.
MOSBY, LYDELL M., 23, of Henrico, a truck driver.
NASH, JOSHUA LUTHER JR., 76, of Henrico.
ROBINSON-ELLISON, BARBARA, 57, of Richmond, a custodian, wife of Morris Ellison Sr.
SIMMONS, JOHN WAYNE, 69, of Hanover, a supervisor for Virginia Power, husband of Louise Simmons.
THOMPSON, OTELIA H., 103, of Richmond, a nurse, widow of William G. Thompson.
WHITLOW, RUBY DEAN, 95, of Henrico, an employee of WLEE radio station.
WILLIAMS, DEXTER EDWARD, 52, of Powhatan, a self-employed insurance agent for Nationwide, husband of LaVera Williams.
YARBROUGH, JAMES WALLACE, 94, of Mechanicsville, an Army veteran, a Philip Morris employee, widower of Catherine Alexander Yarbrough.
VIRGINIA
AYLETT — WASHINGTON, RUTH L., 83, a production worker for Tyson Foods, widow of Samuel Wardell Washington.
BLACKSBURG — TRAVIS, LELIA JEANETTE MACLIN, 97, widow of David B. Travis Sr.
BLACKSTONE — PROCISE, NANNIE PEEBLES, 76, an insurance agent for American General.
CUMBERLAND — WHITE, ANN ETTA PEVELEY, 72, a nurse’s assistant, wife of Richard Lee White.
FRANKLIN — JONES, CATHY BEST, 64, a homemaker, wife of Roger Dale Jones.
GLOUCESTER — CARVER, JANIE POWELL, 85, a homemaker, widow of Victor M. Carver.
KINSALE — WESTBERG, JANET INGRID, 82, a school counselor for the Loudoun County school system.
MANQUIN — TOWNSEND, H. BARNES JR., 78, an Army veteran, an owner/operator of a dairy farm, husband of Bertha Gatewood Townsend.
SEDLEY — KOEHN, JoANNE SUNDY, 63, a homemaker.
VIRGINIA BEACH — PATTON, WILLIAM SCOTT, 55, of Virginia Beach, a military veteran who served in the Navy and the Virginia Army National Guard, an officer and detective for the Virginia Beach Police Department.
ELSEWHERE
EDGE, ANN PRICE, 79, of Rocky Mount, N.C., formerly of Richmond, a principal for the Rocky Mount school system, widow of Joseph Lee Edge.
