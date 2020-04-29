METRO
ADAMS, FRANCES NORTON, 90, of Powhatan, an accountant for the Commonwealth of Virginia, widow of Wilbur I. Adams.
BIDDIX, BRENDA FAITH GOODSON, 78, of Midlothian, an employee of Grover Industries, widow of James David Biddix.
BROOKS, THOMAS SR., 76, of Charles City, a landscaper, husband of Hattie C. Brooks.
BURGESS, MARGARET ANN, 91, of Chesterfield, a packer.
CARTER, BARRY, 73, of Midlothian, founder of Metro Restaurant and Janitorial Supplies, husband of Diane Carter.
DENNIS, MARY FRANCES, 82, of Mechanicsville, an employee of C&P Telephone Co., widow of James F. Dennis.
DOBY, JANET ERNESTINE, 76, of Henrico.
GERDTS, WARREN, 83, of North Chesterfield, an Army veteran, an auto mechanic, widower of Barbara E. Gerdts.
GREEN, WARREN D. SR., 67, of Henrico, a driver for Lab Corp., husband of Bonita P. Green.
HART, THELMA H., 83, of Richmond, a teacher, widower of Frank B. Hart Jr.
HINES, NANCY HELEN REED, 66, of Henrico, a physical therapist.
JEWETT, PATSY MARSHALL RYLAND, 96, of Henrico.
LAWRENCE, EARL, 86, of Richmond.
LUCY, CALVIN TOMPKINS JR., 93, of Midlothian, an electrical engineer.
MASSENBURG-NATHANIEL, MARY V., of Richmond.
NOVAK, NOELLIE BYBEE, 85, of Mechanicsville, a teacher, widow of Robert Novak.
SUTHERLAND, FRED GRAY, 93, of Sandston, a Dow Chemical employee, widower of Ardath Sutherland.
WOODSON, ANTHONY A., 65, of Richmond, an Army veteran.
VIRGINIA
BOWLING GREEN — DUNNINGTON, T. HARDY, 76, a real estate developer, husband of Lee Dunnington.
DUNNSVILLE — SUMNER, WILLIS LEE, 88, a master plumber, widower of Bernice Wilmadel Jernigan Sumner.
FRANKLIN — GRAY, VIRGINIA PARKER, 85, a homemaker, widow of Eppa James Gray Sr.
FREDERICKSBURG — ILLI, JANE.
SOUTHAMPTON — GRIZZARD, BERNICE WATKINS, 89, a school bus driver.
SOUTH BOSTON — CRENSHAW, PAMELA BUCHANAN, 71, a medical transcriptionist, wife of Samuel Jerry Crenshaw.
SATTERFIELD, ROSA FAY HOSKINS, 74, a teacher in the Halifax school system, wife of Irvin Ray Satterfield.
ELSEWHERE
BLACK, FORREST ELLWOOD SR., 76, of Concord, N.C., formerly of Richmond, an Air Force veteran who served during the Vietnam War, a minister and a sales representative for Comcast, widow of Mary Funn Black.
