METRO

BOSHER, FRANKLIN, 58, of Richmond, a custodian for the Richmond school system.

FORBES, ROBIN RENEE, 58, of Richmond, a nurse, wife of Keith Forbes.

HARRIS, EUNICE MARIE MUNFORD, 91, of Richmond, a housekeeper.

HILL, BESSIE WALKER, 77, of Richmond.

JENNINGS, ANNE HATCHER, 87, of Richmond, widow of Joseph Jennings.

MASSENBURG, HERBERT T., of Richmond.

MITCHELL, ROBERT EUGENE, 82, of Chester, an Air Force veteran, an operator.

PALAZZO, ANNE SMITH, 98, of Richmond, widow of Edward B. Palazzo.

PRICE, JAMES L. SR., 78, of Richmond.

RANDOLPH, JACQUELINE E., 56, of Richmond, an IT worker with the Department of Defense.

ROBERTS, DEANNA MARIE, 76, of Henrico.

SHIELDS, URAIN, of Richmond, widower of Julia M. Shields.

WOODSON, MABLE L., 82, of Henrico, a self-employed sitter.

WOOLDRIDGE, JOAN BROOKS, 66, of Midlothian, a physician, wife of James Walter Wooldridge Jr.

WRIGHT, PAUL AMOS, 78, of Henrico, husband of Myrtle Wright.

VIRGINIA

BRODNAX — MARZO, GLORIA GAY, 76, a homemaker, wife of Sonny Marzo.

DINWIDDIE — BARRICKS, MICHAEL GREGORY, 28, an Army veteran who worked as a geospatial analyst, an FBI investigator.

EMPORIA — CLARKE, JEAN FITCHETT, 86, widow of L.C. Clarke.

IRVINGTON — HARNSBERGER, JAMES POWER, 97, a Navy veteran who served during World War II, a general practice physician, widower of Ann Edwards Harnsberger

MOSELEY — LONG, BRENDA MARIE, 76, a secretary, wife of Jerry Long.

SOUTH HILL — STRICKLAND, TERESA YVONNE, 62, a restaurant server, widow of William E. Strickland.

STUART — PAYNE, IRIS WILLIAMS, 86, a certified nursing assistant.

WAYNESBORO — PRICE, GRACIE LEE, 93.

ELSEWHERE

JONES, CLIFFORD BARRY, 75, of Cornelius, N.C., formerly of Richmond, husband of Kathryn Dillworth.

