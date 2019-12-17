METRO
BASKERVILLE, JOHN L. SR., 76, of Chesterfield, a self-employed truck driver, husband of Irene Pierce Baskerville.
BROWN, FRANK GRAY JR., 80, of Richmond, an employee of Arrows Electronics, partner of Leslie Cooke.
CHENAULT, PERCY FRANKLIN, 80, of Caroline, an Army veteran, a worker in the lumber business.
CRITCHER, GERALD W., 86, of Chesterfield, a service manager, widower of Evelyn Critcher.
DiGRAZIA, LIANE FREDERICK, 87, of Mechanicsville, a homemaker, widow of John M. DiGrazia.
FREEMAN, RUTH LOUISE PATTERSON SAUNDERS, 82, of Richmond, widow of Thomas William Freeman Jr.
GOODE, OLIVIA, 4, of Richmond, daughter of Shay Goode and Dominique Long.
HAILEY, JAMES ALBERT, 79, of Richmond, widower of Hilda Hailey.
HAYDEN, CONNIE LEE, 85, of Richmond, widow of George Hayden.
HILLIS, ASEY ROOSEVELT, 86, of Henrico, an Army veteran, a salesman, husband of Joan Hillis.
HITE, WALTER S. JR., 94, of Richmond, a binding foreman, widower of Vera Hite.
HOWELL, DEBORAH ABBOTT, 63, of Richmond, an art gallery owner.
JILES, MINNIE, 77, of Richmond, a cook.
JONES, IRIS E., 89, of Providence Forge, a psychiatric charge aide.
LEWIS, SANDRA STOWERS, 77, of Richmond, a nurse, widow of Joseph Luther Lewis.
MORTON, LOTTIE AMANDA, 95, of Richmond, a sewing machine operator, wife of Darius A. Morton.
PARKER, MATTIE, 87, of Midlothian, a bus driver and transportation coordinator, wife of Paul Parker Sr.
PEET, ARTHUR SALASIE JR., 84, of Richmond.
PEPPER, WILLIAM A. JR., 82, of Glen Allen, an innkeeper, husband of Phyllis Pepper.
PERSON, WALTER JR., 71, of Glen Allen, a lead operator, husband of Ruth Dianne Person.
ROBERSON, THOMAS, 78, of Glen Allen, husband of Evangeline Roberson.
STANLEY, JANET M., 75, of Chester, an operator at Philip Morris, widow of Leon Stanley.
THOMAS, KRIS ALEXANDER SR., 50, of Richmond, an Army veteran, a stock supervisor, husband of Lisa Thomas.
WILLIAMS, EARL E. JR., of Richmond.
VIRGINIA
CALLAO — LEWIS, HELEN E., 74, an administrative assistant for U.S. Congress, widow of Stephen Randolph Lewis.
CHARLOTTESVILLE — BECKER, CHERYLYNN FULLER, 72, a professor.
CUMBERLAND — MULLINS, BERNICE E., 94, a homemaker, widow of John Henry Mullins Jr.
EMPORIA — ROSSEAU, EVELYN WILEY, 92, a registered nurse, widow of Billy Pat Rosseau.
LANEXA — WHITEHURST, WILLIAM THURMAN, 71, a Marine Corps veteran who served during the Vietnam War, a self-employed truck driver, widower of Le Edwards Whitehurst.
LAWRENCEVILLE — RUTHERFORD, WILLIAM MICHAEL SR., 77, a Marine Corps veteran.
LYNCHBURG — SCHEWEL, ELLIOT, 95, widower of Rosel Schewell.
NEWPORT NEWS — FLEMING, KEITH LAMONT, 56, husband of Priscilla Adkinson Fleming.
NORFOLK — ANGLIN, MARGARET SCOTT, 66, an English professor, wife of James Stephen Akers.
ELSEWHERE
HAWKINS, GLORIA WHEELER, 92, of Prince George’s County, Md., formerly of Richmond, an educator for the Richmond school system, widow of Frederick Isaiah Hawkins.
O’BRIEN, THOMAS JAMES, 70, of Chattanooga, Tenn., formerly of Chesterfield, an Army veteran, a regional operations manager, husband of Brenda O’Brien.
